SU honors Class of ‘47 member

Schreiner University officials held a dedication ceremony for their brand new – and largest - residence hall on campus last week, named in honor of Schreiner Institute alumnus Peter Baldwin.

A North Texas businessman and civic leader, Baldwin attended Schreiner Institute as a young man and returned to serve on the Board of Trustees there in the 1970's.

In spite of a busy schedule as a corporate realtor in Dallas, he became the longest-serving trustee in the school's history and served as chairman of the board at an important time of transition.

He led the trustees to endorse moving Schreiner to a four-year baccalaureate school in the early 1980s and served as a role model of faith, perseverance and optimism, according to university officials.

He later was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus.

He died September 16, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Teeka, four children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Many of his family members attended the dedication ceremony on campus on Oct. 17.

The new bronze plaque mounted on the wall inside the front lobby of the newly dedicated Baldwin Hall, says:

“‘My service to Schreiner has been the result of my commitment to the Presbyterian Church and my total belief in the value of what Schreiner University is doing today.’

“Mr. Baldwin, chairman and founder of Colliers Baldwin, Inc., attended Schreiner Institute in 1947, graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1952 and served on the Schreiner Board of Trustees from 1966 through 2004. He was honored as Schreiner’s Distinguished Alumnus in 2006. He married Teeka in 1952, and together they embody enthusiasm, faith, integrity, perseverance in times of challenge, and above all, love for family and community.

“The Schreiner Board of Trustees, students, faculty and staff gratefully acknowledge Teeka and Peter Baldwin’s reverence for Schreiner’s past, vision for Schreiner’s future, and generous support and care for our students.”

SU President Dr. Charlie McCormick led the dedication ceremony, first in the lobby of the new dorm, with Baldwin’s widow and other family members attending; followed by a more public ceremony just outside the building, and tours of the new dorm.

McCormick was assisted by Tom Baldwin, Peter’s son and a current SU trustee himself now.

McCormick told the family in the first ceremony that Peter probably would have recognized the location of this new residence hall across the road from the tennis courts and new event center/gymnasium as the former location of Schreiner Institute’s pigpens, dairy and garden that kept the students and faculty in the boys preparatory school functioning in the early days.

McCormick welcomed former Schreiner Presidents Tim Summerlin and Sam Junkin at the second ceremony.

He also thanked architect Peter Lewis and contractor Steve Huser and their associates and crews for their planning and work; and announced that part of the first floor of the new building houses the new e-sports team practice facility.

Another portion of the first floor houses new offices for the Campus Security staff.

“The choice of Peter Baldwin’s name is self-evident. He died about a month ago, and students who live in this building will know of him and tell stories years after they live here about their ‘Baldwin friends.’”

Two of the residential assistants are living and working in the new dorm, and one of them presented Teeka Baldwin with flowers on this occasion.

“Pete” Baldwin, another son of the dorm’s namesake, told the audience he gathered from his father’s stories that Schreiner Institute was “somewhat a rehabilitative environment” when his father was a student here.

He said it evolved into a junior college, and said, “My father was a piece of the creative team that accomplished that.”

Peter Baldwin had an air of confidence, and occasionally “cracked the whip” according to his son, who earned his own degree at Schreiner in 1984. Pete said he was second in line at commencement to get his diploma, with his father helping present them to graduates, not because of any specific honor, but because his last name started with a “B.”

Charlie Huber, dean of students, told attendees the design of this new dorm is unique compared to other halls on campus, a conscious design choice, as students apparently place a high priority on the ratio of students to bathrooms; and though the new parking lot is large, they would choose to park as close as possible to their rooms.

So the new style in Baldwin Hall is suites for eight students.

In each suite, there are four bedrooms with twin beds and storage/dressers, two bathrooms with two sinks and separately “doored” shower and toilet for use by multiple students at once, and a community space with couch and chairs.

The residence hall was built with four floors, and so far the top floor is partially roughed in but unfinished, to allow for future growth.

On floors one through three, there are 10 suites, for eight students each; and counting the RAs (who don’t have to share one of those bedrooms) it now houses more than 200 people.

Some students on the tours said they may have started the school year with a roommate, but if that person withdrew from school or moved elsewhere, they pushed the two beds together and had a king-sized bed to sleep on.

An added feature of the design, another RA said, is the view out the west side of the building from the study rooms with floor to ceiling windows. The higher the floor one is on, the more spectacular and far-reaching the view of the campus and beyond. He said he could watch tennis matches across the street and, from some angles, most of some soccer games on the field beyond.