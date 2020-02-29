Bone Marrow Drive to aid Erickson family

Makenna Austin Erickson, formerly of Kerrville and now living in Austin, has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, and now needs a bone marrow transplant.

Her parents Steve and Michelle Erickson of Kerrville have organized a “Bone Marrow Registry” event on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Social Center at Notre Dame Catholic Church in their effort to find a donor willing and able to help Makenna.

They are working with the organization “Be the Match.org,” as Makenna continues to get interim treatments at St. David’s Hospital in Austin on an outpatient basis.

Local event

For the donor registry in Kerrville on Saturday, the Ericksons say possible donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44, as “younger blood” is the best possible match for these patients.

The initial test is a simple cheek swab.

The Ericksons said on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., possible donors can either get tested at the Notre Dame Social Hall site; or they can text “Makenna” to the number 61474 to get a test kit they can use at home and return it for analysis with free postage.

On Saturday, after paperwork is filled out, volunteers can get a cheek swabbed.

“We hope people will try it. It could be saving someone’s life,” Steve said. “If they don’t match Makenna, they might match someone else who needs help.”

Impact on family

“This is the last thing we imagined for our daughter and our family. It was shocking,” Michelle said.

They said to fight this disease medically with a transplant, ethnicity of the patient and the donor plays a huge role.

For their daughter, a Caucasion donor is more likely a 77 percent match to Makenna, while an Hispanic donor might be a 46 percent match to her blood, or an African-American donor only matching by 23 percent.

That ethnicity factor is one that makes treatment and long-term “cure” so difficult, they said.

“If there’s no full match, we will use our son, whose blood is a half-match to hers. Family members are preferred and six people in our family have been tested, and he’s the closest one in the family,” Michelle said.

Makenna is 20 years old, and moved to Austin to live, after graduating from Hill Country High School in Kerrville in 2017 as part of her plan to graduate early from Kerrville ISD. She previously was in the Tivy High School Color Guard, and competed in school district art shows, including exhibitions at Schreiner University and the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.

Her parents say she just became engaged late last December.

“Makenna was diagnosed last fall, Oct. 5, 2019. She had been losing weight and was bruising really badly,” her mother said. “I recommended she get blood work done. So she went to a clinic in Austin for the blood tests; and the results were so bad, she was taken by ambulance to a hospital from the clinic.

“She stayed at a different hospital for a few weeks. The first two months were the worst. She was so ill.”

Makenna had a job she really liked, working behind the stages with South by Southwest in Austin, her parents said, but she can’t work now.

On her treatments, they said hospital officials are trying to boost her immune system “to wake it up”

“Her bone marrow just quit functioning and is severely compromised. She has to get transfusions now about every week,” Michelle said.

A transplant is the most extreme choice but it’s necessary now, her parents said. With help from Be the Match, they checked an international registry of possible donors, but found no good match so far.

The Ericksons said they found no other immediate family clues for Makenna to have this specific diagnosis.

But Michelle and one sister were adopted, and after she became an adult and had a different health scare herself, she was advised to do a “23 and Me” genetic test.

Since then, she found her birth father and her birth mother’s family; and found a few possible clues on that side of her family.

Information for possible donors

A matching donor would have to get his or her bone marrow out by surgery.

Makenna would receive the donated bone marrow through transfusions, they said.

She would have to stay in the hospital six to eight weeks and not go back to work for at least a year.

Her parents say that precautions are strict in the hospital, with every visitor and staff member wearing masks and sometimes full protective “suits.”

“Everyone in there is vulnerable,” Steve said. “Every visitor and staff member is tested for fever, and wears the masks.”

Possible donors can ask questions at Saturday’s “registry” event; or for more information can contact Melinda Dixon at Melinda.Dixon@ gencure.org or call her at (361) 438-2785.

Makenna’s mother, Michelle, can be contacted at 955-3370.