Garcia, Leitha in runoff; Reeves, Rider win

As election night came to an end, Kerr County voters chose Bob Reeves as Tax Assessor/Collector, Brad Rider as Precinct 4 Constable, and will send Kerr County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Elias Garcia and retired DPS Trooper Larry Leitha into a runoff election to determine who will become the next Kerr County Sheriff.

Tax Assessor

Bob Reeves handily defeated opponent Lonnell Hanks, garnering 78.10 percent of the vote with 7,363 ballots in his favor to Hanks’ 2,065 votes.

“I’m just humbled by the outpouring of support I’ve had for from the entire county,” Reeves said. “I’m looking forward to serving the county for another four years.”

Reeves was appointed to the Tax Assessor/Collector in December of 2018, following the retirement of Diane Bolin.

“i just want to thank all of those who supported my campaign and the citizens of Kerr County,” Reeves said. “Janet (Reeves’ wife) and I are lifelong residents of the County. We love Kerr County and I feel that, in a small way, we are giving back to the county that we’re blessed to live in.”

Constable Precinct 4

Liberty County Deputy Constable Brad Rider defeated Kerrville City Marshal Nelton Spittler by a 399 vote margin taking 1,481 votes to Spittler’s 1,082.

“This was my first time to run for office and I found it both difficult and rewarding,” Rider said. “I had a lot of help along the way.”

Rider said he has many people to thank for their effort on his behalf, but his appreciation on election night was reserved for the voters.

“I decided to run when I found out Gene Huffaker decided not run for re-election,” Rider said. “Precinct 4 is the largest precinct in Kerr County and I wanted to continue the great job that Gene has done.”

Kerr County Sheriff

The race to replace longtime sheriff Rusty Hierholzer remained tight throughout the night with former DPS Trooper Larry Leitha leading for most of the way and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eli Garcia and KCSO Capt. Carol Twiss following closely behind.

After early voting results were posted, only 158 votes separated Leitha from Twiss, who was tallied in third place.

But by the end of the night, it was Garcia who came out on top with 2,790 votes (27.46 percent). Leitha finished with 2,745 votes (27.06 percent), while Twiss ended the night with 2,526 votes (24.86 percent). Challengers Mitch Lambdin and Tommy Hill finished with 1,676 votes (16.46 percent) and 426 (4.19 percent), respectively.

“I feel really good,” Leitha said. “I always said I wanted to be in the number one or number two spot.”

In fact, Leitha trailed Garcia by only 45 votes in the end.

“I feel confident that we will gain support and will finish strong,” Leitha said.

Garcia was unavailable for comment on election night.