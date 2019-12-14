Sigerman to lead local homeless census

Place 4 Kerrville City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman will soon be overseeing a local census effort to identify the number homeless citizens residing in Kerrville, and is seeking help in getting the job done.

Potential volunteers are invited to attend an informal gathering on Dec. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the River Cottages, located on Water Street, to learn more about the census project.

Sigerman said the actual canvasing event will take place on Jan. 23 and will be part of a state-wide effort by the Texas Homeless Network.

“We’re going to canvas the city, not the county, just the city,” Sigerman said. “It’s just a little bigger project than I realized, but it’s just a matter of getting volunteers.”

The data collected during the local census effort will be helpful in allowing city officials to monitor trends of homelessness in the Kerrville area, supporting local efforts by identifying unmet needs, assisting in developing new programs and services, and raising awareness about homelessness in the local community, Sigerman said.

“These are the reasons I wanted to be involved in this project,” Sigerman said. “But there are grants and public funds that are not available to municipalities without participating in the census, so that is an added bonus.”

According to Sigerman, she has been working for weeks to organize the event and is coordinating with Kerrville Police Chief David Knight to plan for the project.

“We are going to try to find the homeless, interview them briefly and leave a goodie bag with them,” Sigerman said. “The idea is to try to find out where they came from, why they are homeless and if they have sought any help. The goodie bag is a resource guide of places they can go to for all types of assistance.”

Volunteers will be paired and will never be alone, Sigerman said.

The day will begin at 6 a.m., she said, because under census rules, interviews must be conducted with individuals who meet strict guidelines.

Training is a mandate to be eligible to participate. Sigerman will be conducting an in-person training session on Jan. 16 at the Butt-Holdworth Memorial Library and online training is available as well, she said.

For more information, contact Sigerman at delayne.sigerman@ kerrvilletx.gov.