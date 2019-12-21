What women want for Christmas

In case some men reading this foresee themselves standing confused in the middle of some Kerrville-area store, looking for almost last-minute Christmas presents for wives, mothers and “significant others,” the following information might help.

We took a very informal survey of a few area ladies of various ages to get some answers to the question, “What do you REALLY want for Christmas?”

The short answer is, it isn’t always something that can be wrapped up in a box.

Jayne Zirkel, a working mom with active school-age children, offered a short answer, quickly, like she’s thought about it more than once – “a massage and a gift certificate for that so it can happen more than once.”

Now, that could be put in a fancy box with a glittering bow.

Kellie Early, also a working mom and grandmother, said she’d want to think about this, but it didn’t take long.

“You know that ‘Quiet House’ at Laity Lodge, where there’s no TV or radio and your cell phone doesn’t work? I’d like to go there for a weekend. But I’m sure it’s booked up all the time,” Early said.

That sounds like a challenge her family could be working on now, even if it has to happen in the future.

Lucy Wilke, a very busy lady with a high profile and public job in courtrooms, had one immediate answer to the question and a second one she thought about a little longer.

“I want a Range Rover,” she said first. And she followed that with a more private wish – “I want my dogs to live forever.”

It wouldn’t be easy to put a big bow on the vehicle, but if car dealerships can do it for advertisements, it must be possible. And her dogs must be a really valuable part of her family.

Delayne Sigerman, also a working woman considering her elected position with Kerrville City Council, thought about this question a short time, but came up with a detailed answer.

She listed “a personal chef, who would go to H-E-B for me so I wouldn’t have to plan or shop for meals; and him – or someone - to build a fire in the fireplace so I could just sit with my feet on an ottoman and enjoy it. And I’d like a really long, long cruise where there is no cell phone service, and maybe end up with a tour of the Vatican in Rome.”

When it was pointed out that she was first describing a butler and/or lady’s maid a la “Downton Abbey” staff members, she just smiled.

It would be hard to put a box with a bow on it under a Christmas tree for that, except that a receipt for a cruise in the future could be presented in colorful envelope.

Then there was working mother Courtney Compton, who said what most working women with young children have said, probably more than once, but maybe not out loud.

“I want time, and a way to not feel guilty about doing something for myself, like getting a facial. And to come home and have everything in the house done,” she said. “My husband is great, but he doesn’t think about some things.”

Robin Miears, also a working wife and mother, had a similar wish.

“I’d like to have time – time to do something I want to do, maybe a ‘spa day’ with a best friend. And it would be so great to have somebody else do the chores at home, so they wouldn’t be waiting for me after work.”

So, gentlemen, young and older, and even partially grown children, your challenge is to think outside the gift-wrapped box with a bow on top.

Maybe the woman in your life really wants your time, or some luxurious or practical services.

Ask her, and ask for sizes you might need to know, while you’re at it. Or you could volunteer to fold and hang the clean clothes from doing the laundry, and snoop into the sizes on the tags.

That’s not a bad present in itself, and she’d probably be pleasantly surprised.

Attaching a written promise or gift certificate to a brightly wrapped box with something sparkly inside it might be the right combination.

Finding somewhere she can go where there’s no cell phone service sounds almost impossible now, but you could check into that.

Personally, my truck needs a thorough cleaning inside and out; and I could make a list similar to some of these ladies’ ideas.