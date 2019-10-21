SU hears ‘Storm Chaser’ presentation

Dr. Joshua Wurman, chief scientist and president and founder at the Center for Severe Weather Research in Boulder, Colo., is, in “movie-speak,” a storm-chaser.

The Hill Country Chapter of the National Weather Association partnered with Schreiner University recently to have Wurman speak via Skype to the club members and public about his work.

Specifically, the local weather association was interested in how the CSWR utilizes its fleet of Doppler Radar on Wheels trucks to study and advance atmospheric science and public safety.

Wurman said the presentation to the SU group went great and they had an interested crowd who had questions to ask him.

“We talked a lot about Hurricane Harvey and our scientific monitoring at landfall. It was useful, scientifically,” he said.

Wurman created the DOW mobile radars which observe tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wildfires and winter storms from close range.

Wurman said they also do winter projects including cloud seeding and New England winter storms. In the past, he said, they have studied storms in South America to learn how the storms form, the winds at the surface, and how those winds cause damage.

“We study how energy gets into a storm. Mostly we get the trucks next to a storm, but with hurricanes you have to be in them to get the data,” he said. “We lost a few instruments in Harvey.”

His crews use big blue trucks with large antennas and a lot of computer instrumentation in and on them, most prominently an 8-foot-diameter “dish” mounted on it.

“We have other pickup trucks with masts with electrical connections that we send in front of tornadoes, that we position to drop weather instrumentation into the storms.

“We drive to interesting weather, and by getting up close, we get more details,” Wurman said.

The CSWR’s location in Boulder, Colo., means Florida or North Carolina is a three-day drive for hurricanes; or to the Texas Gulf Coast. And “tornado alley” (a popular term, not a scientific one, he said) is generally defined as stretching from northern Texas north to Omaha and North Platte, Neb.

“Frequently spring weather conditions create ‘super-cell’ thunderstorms, and about 1,000 out of every 4,000 of them make tornadoes. It’s warm moist air in rotation in the jet stream,” Wurman said. “The United States has the most tornadoes in the world, because of its terrain. Other places in the world, there are mountain ranges that block jet streams and that rotation.”

Wurman holds nine patents related to bistatic and DOW technology. He built the first DOW in 1995, he said, and as of March 2014 completed eight of the DOW units.

Wurman manages the DOW radar network, which is the National Science Foundation Lower Atmospheric Observing Facility.

He serves as the chief scientist and coordinator of the VORTEX2 project, operating three of the project’s DOW vehicles in “tornado alley.”

VORTEX2 was a large tornado study in 2009-10, involving 25-30 people including his crew and some universities. They chased and surrounded storms to see which made tornadoes, or not.

“We’re still looking at that data now,” he said.

As for the movie depictions, Wurman called human storm chasers “a recreational thing.”

“We’ve done a lot of TV and other documentaries, and in filming, we do what we’d do anyway. For some of the film crews, what we needed to do and what they wanted to do were somewhat different things,” Wurman said. “‘Chasers’ operate more like TV wants to. We’re basically very serious, not much personal drama or fights. With me, it’s very business-like discussions compared to some scenes and dialog in the movies. It makes for boring TV.

“The Discovery Channel funded three or four years of work with us and we ignored the cameras at first to get more science done.”

Wurman is most well-known to the public as the “scientist” on the Discovery Channel’s reality series “Storm Chasers,” where he led a group of real-life storm chasers conducting research during tornado season.

He said they are primarily funded by the National Science Foundation and the national government, to do basic atmospheric research.

His scientific work and DOW projects have been sponsored by the NSF, as well as National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Energy, Federal Aviation Administration and other U.S. government agencies, as well as the Discovery Channel and the National Geographic Society, among others.

Wurman earned a bachelor of science in physics and interdisciplinary science in 1982, a master of science in meteorology also in 1982, and a doctor of science in meteorology in 1991, all at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Now in his late 50s, Wurman is a member of the USA Science and Engineering Festival’s “Nifty Fifty,” a collection of the most influential U.S. scientists and engineers who are dedicated to reinvigorating the interest of young people in science and engineering.

That science and engineering festival is an annual event, open to the public, and Wurman’s group participates every so often.

“At one, we shut down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., to let the public see a Doppler truck,” he said.

They have visited science museums, and Wurman said they also filmed an IMAX movie about their research. At some showings, they took a DOW truck to park at the theater showing the film, for the public to see up close.

Wurman’s been doing this work since he was in his 20s, and now undergraduate and graduate students tell him, “I saw you on TV in 2000 or 2005 or 2010.”

“I hope our presentations lead to scientific work in the future. We communicate a lot of things through festivals and show what real scientists are doing.

“Three or four hundred years ago, I probably would have been on a boat to explore what’s out there. Now that all the continents are known, modern explorers are looking at space, and tornadoes and deep sea trenches, with other tools and technology.”

Articles describing his work have appeared in Newsweek, Time, USA Today, Discover, Scientific American, New Scientist, The Economist, Biography, Self, New York Times, Washington Post, and other publications, in addition to his TV work.