Gonzales announces for constable

Paul Gonzales recently announced his candidacy on the 2020 Republican Party ballot for Kerr County Constable Precinct 3.

Gonzales began his career with the Kerrville Police Department in 1989 as a Police Explorer volunteer in the Law Enforcement Exploring Program, providing him with hands-on experience.

In 1993, Gonzales was selected and hired by KPD as an Animal Control Officer. In 1995, Paul was sworn in as a KPD Police Officer, serving in many capacities to include Patrol, Bike Patrol, Field Training, Traffic Officer, Special Operations Unit Team Member, Less-Lethal Instructor, Background Investigator, Crime Prevention Specialist, Community Services Officer, Citizen Police Academy Coordinator, Public Information Officer, and is currently assigned as the School Resource Officer at Tivy High School.

Gonzales is a highly-decorated officer of the department, with numerous commendations, and holds a Master Peace Officer Certification.

Being a native to Kerrville, and during his tenure at KPD, Gonzales has strengthened his professional relationship with not only all Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice agencies in Central Texas region, but also the entire Hill Country Community.

Gonzales also served a short stint as a police officer for the Austin Police Department, where he gained valuable experience working for a large municipal police agency and community.

“I’m excited about this upcoming opportunity, and in maintaining the high standards and work ethics that Constable Kenneth Wilke has set in place. I will remain committed and dedicated to the citizens that I serve daily. I humbly seek your support,” said Gonzales.