SU Community Garden a work and retreat space

Schreiner University professors from various departments are renewing use of a tool at the campus to engage students in assignments connected by their work at the “Community Garden” on the east side of campus.

On the grounds of the former “Tea House” east of Faulkner Hall, professors and students are preparing about two acres of that property to replant it for its third growing season.

Professors Ryan M. Caesar, assistant in the biology department; Ruth B. Grubesic, associate professor of nursing and public health; and Marsha McCully, professor in the fine arts department, are among the faculty members both working in the garden and sending students to it on assignments for their classes.

The property the former Tea House sits on now belongs to SU; and this is the third year for use of the garden.

Biology

Caesar said for his biology students, they are planting “transition fall” plants in their chosen raised beds such as lettuce, root vegetables, herbs and some flowers.

They began with a work day on Aug. 21.

“Different student and staff groups decide what to plant in their chosen beds,” he said. “This is both extracurricular and for class. They’re learning what grows and what pests to look for; and learning how and when to harvest.”

He said they have been replanting the garden partially with some plants and partially with seeds.

And one raised bed is earmarked for Chartwell’s, the on-campus dining facility staff.

“We’ve had this going for three years now; and put in drip irrigation for the raised beds. The garden is fenced, but if the gate is left open, the deer get in.”

He said they also have bees in hives there; and have been harvesting honey and selling that to raise money for future work in the garden.

Caesar said his students do course-related work about once a month, but some get interested and go there more often, on their own.

He said the chemistry professors on campus also had their chemistry students do profiles of the soil in the gardening beds and other activities related to their classes.

Public Health

Grubesic said besides the raised gardening beds about 20 feet long and 4 feet wide, they also have added bee hives and room for a compost pile.

So far she knows of plantings of tomatoes, peppers, collards, spinach and bokchoy; and sage, rosemary and oregano.

She said there’s one leader for each assigned planting bed. And a leader from each participating group meets periodically for an “advisory group” discussion.

Grubesic said as part of her department, she teaches an “introduction to public health” and a nutrition class; and the garden is now part of her class lessons.

“Chartwells has an on-campus market twice a semester in The Commons area on campus, and now produce from the garden can be part of that.”

She said this semester’s on-campus markets are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 29, and Nov. 24. They changed the schedule from last year on Saturdays, to holding it 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays this school year, when the dining hall is open to the public and there are more potential customers on campus.

They ask that customers including the students use cash only, as they haven’t worked out a payment system that includes the student “credit cards” or the public’s charge cards.

“Last year we grew some watermelon and it went nuts. We sold some and gave the extra to Chartwell’s and they served it in the dining hall.”

Grubesic said they do some fundraising that way, including selling 26 jars, 8 ounces each, of their homegrown honey; and it all goes back into plants for the garden,

She called it “interdisciplinary work” on campus and said their produce and lessons learned from that work are to be extended to the Doyle Community Center Glory Garden.

“We even cut down some of the bamboo growing there; and made windchimes out of the pieces.

“My students tend their gardening beds once a month on a Saturday morning,” she said.

Art

McCully is director for an arts management degree program at Schreiner, a program that will graduate its first degreed student in the spring of 2020.

She said she teaches “foundational courses” as SU offers a bachelor of fine arts degree with a focus on commercial applications.

Those students learn to make 3-D things with plaster, wire and clay. And the community garden on campus has become a “connectional project.”

McCully said the garden’s advisory board includes faculty, staff, Chartwell’s and student members; and that their intent is “cross-disciplinary.”

“The different gardening beds are worked on by different groups,” she said.

She said the garden also is a meeting space for anyone who wants to visit.

To that end, McCully has had her design students making things for the garden in the Fine Arts studio, including models for possible chalkboards for posted signs; some decorative elements; and a seating area.

For that, her students were challenged to design seating from concrete blocks, and a table featuring a leaf design made from chicken wire and plaster.

McCully assesses their models/designs and approves what gets made full-size.

“We’ve also provided some small clay pots in which to plant the seeds and plants they start with; and some honey pots and salsa jars they can sell,” she said. “And it’s a tangible goal for the students, and a ‘high-impact teaching practice.’ The garden itself is one, as an arena for projects.”

This semester her plans include a S.T.E.A.M. teaching project combined with her classes, where science and design will meet together with the S.T.E.M. subjects.

McCully said her students are divided into five groups and each group has to plan and create a research paper, partly by working together in SU’s STEM building, including public health through the garden activities; and create interactive teaching artifacts.

Their artifacts will be given to the gardeners at the Doyle Glory Garden, she said.

Teachers and students tend the SU garden, including “planting bed crews” that work on assigned spaces, while others tend the garden on Saturday mornings and/or work at the scheduled markets.

McCully said the garden project started with a mini-grant that paid expenses, but it’s finished, and the two markets per semester on campus are now their fundraising mechanism.

“The garden work is extracurricular for some student organizations, but professors send students there with assignments, to make sure they go and do the work,” McCully said.