Local vet celebrating 105 years today

Floyd Carriker, a resident of Brookdale in Kerrville, will have a birthday celebration in honor of his 105th birthday soon, a big reason to have a special party.

He was born on July 16, 1914 in Mineral Wells, Texas, to a farming family who lived there until 1935. He was the middle child of five children; and his family now includes a stepson Art Brown in Kerrville and a nephew Lee Carriker of Boerne.

Carriker said he married Mary Alice Henderson in 1940. She died in 1992; and he married Lynn DeVille in 2001. Carriker was widowed again in 2018.

He now lives in Brookdale, but in an independent living apartment. Brown takes only one prescription medication and while he gave up driving a car, he takes his motorized scooter (decorated with a large American flag) from the senior complex to Walmart and to H-E-B on his own.

“I was a farmer first, and a union carpenter later. But I also sold newspaper on the street with one of my brothers, the Lubbock Avalanche and the Dallas Morning News,” Carriker said. “I watched Governor Pat Neff at the ground-breaking in 1925 for Texas Tech University. It was a big deal at the time, though it was out in the middle of a big empty field.”

Lubbock had a population of 4,000-5,000 then, he said. He attended grade school in Lubbock and other schools in San Angelo and Mineral Wells later. During high school he worked in drugstores.

“I left school in 1936 one credit shy of graduation, and left home with 50 cents in my pocket. I worked in drugstores the rest of my life,” Carriker said. “Later I went to Capital College of Pharmacy for 10 weeks, a ‘cram school’ in Reno, and took their exam and passed it the first time.”

He worked in New Mexico, and Midland, Texas, after that, starting a little drugstore of his own.

War years

When World War II started, Carriker said he volunteered for the U.S. Navy, and because he was a certified pharmacist, they assigned him to the Hospital Corps as an “independent duty first class pharmacist.” He was sent to Jacksonville Naval Station, Fla., for two years.

During the war he served mostly in the Pacific and Asiatic Sea on a sea-going tugboat with 45 other men for almost two years.

Their tugboat was attached to the Sixth Fleet.

His first “tow” was from the Mississippi River to the Philippines, part of a flotilla with five large pieces of a dry-dock assembly.

They were two to three days out of Saipan when a typhoon hit and all the ships scattered for safety, then re-grouped.

His tugboat was near the Philippines when that country was liberated.

“I sailed all over, even the Indian Ocean, but I never got to see anything of the places we stopped. In Australia, we docked at 10:30 at night. Our ship was painted black and the shore was dark, no lights anywhere. One crewman went ashore for supplies and said he never even saw an Australian.”

Carriker said he also was the postman on the ship and wore a gun when he went ashore to get the mail. But he still mostly saw plain military buildings near the dock and stacks of mailbags.

Asked if they ever were targeted by Japanese planes, Carriker said tugboats were not of much interest to the Japanese; but what they were towing or their escort ships, when they had them, sometimes were.

They would have been slow targets. He and his nephew said they towed many things at 6-8 knots (speed) and the fastest they ever traveled was 10 knots or about 11 miles per hour.

His ship was a large towing machine with large cables. At least once they towed a dredge, in tandem with another tugboat, and the lines got crossed and tangled. Carriker was sent out with a saw to dodge the ocean swells and saw apart the tangled line.

“I listened to Tokyo Rose because she had the best music. But she told ‘stories’ about our wives cheating on us at home and lies about other U.S. ships sunk in battles. Once we heard her name a ship and it was docked right beside us.”

He said he was never wounded in the war, but was shot by a burglar in one of his drugstores when he was working after the war.

“Once our tug was towing a 700-class anti-aircraft destroyer, the USS Hadley, the only one I ever saw. It had twin guns everywhere.”

He said they picked the ship up at Okinawa in October 1945 and were first told to take it to Pearl Harbor over two days.

He said the destroyer had been attacked by Japanese kamikaze plane multiple times, but the last time a 300-pound bomb went down its center stack.

The Navy later changed their orders and told them to tow the ship to San Francisco.

“I had enough ‘points’ to be discharged and I got out of the Navy at San Diego. But I decided to re-enlist and they sent me to Houston.”

Civilian business life

When he was discharged later, he went to work at Peterson Pharmacy in Houston and stayed seven years, becoming manager over the business and two other pharmacists.

The three men later set up their own drugstore as Highland Village Pharmacy, which grew into four drugstores.

“I was president of the corporation with two partners, and worked in four drugstores and two added ‘prescription shops.’”

He retired from that profession in Nov. 1978.

“That’s a long time ago,” Carriker said.

Memories

Carriker said as a boy, they would catch multiple “horned frogs” (horned toads) and tie them to small homemade wagons and watch the toads pull them.

He remembers a hand-made bicycle after he hunted bike parts from a dump ground, though he had to buy tires and spokes for the wheels.

“The first new bike I got was out of the Montgomery Wards catalog and cost $21, that I paid out at $2 a month.”

When he worked as a young person at a drugstore 6 a.m.-11 p.m. sweeping floors and other odd jobs, he earned 50 cents a day. When he turned 15 years old and filled prescriptions, too, even veterinarian supplies, his pay rose to $1 per day – while continuing to do those other clean-up jobs.

“I had no vacations as a pharmacist. I had a four-year vacation in the Navy,” Carriker said.

He learned to drive a car in 1926 on a Model T Ford, taught by one of his older brothers.

“The first car I ever saw had carbide headlights. They were made with a chemical that you lit to make the light; and you probably could see three to four feet with them. People had some beautiful big old cars then.”

He has a kitchen in his apartment but he goes to Brookdale’s diningroom to eat. “I’m never going to cook again.”

His one physical problem is macular degeneration, and he said he’s learned on his scooter trips to Walmart and H-E-B to know the timing of the traffic lights and where all the “chugholes” and bumps are in the sidewalks and streets.

His daily philosophies include trying always to help himself; to go to bed and then rise every morning; and “don’t worry about anything. Pray about everything. That’s what I do.”

And if an occasional car trip includes a meal at Sea Island in San Antonio, that’s one of his favorites, too.