2019: A Year in Review Part 2

July

• After nearly 70 years of working in the funeral services industry, John Grimes has earned a host of awards highlighting his career, but none more meaningful to him and his family than the “Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award” presented to him by the Texas Funeral Directors Association on July 3.

• The Texas Water Development Board approved a $1 million disaster recovery grant, consisting of $500,000 from the Clean Water State revolving Fund and $500,000 from the Drinking Water State revolving Fund, for the City of Kerrville. The city will use the grant to finance planning, acquisition, design, and construction costs associated with damages related to the recently constructed aerial pipe bridge located near the Loop 534 Guadalupe River crossing that were incurred during the October 2018 flood event.

• The longest continuously running outdoor community theatre in Texas, the Point Theatre on the Hill Country Arts Foundation campus in Ingram, celebrated its 60th anniversary with a reunion and “Point in Revue” concert on July 6.

• Kerr County Commissioners accepted a donation July 8 to help pay for a “mobile dynamic traffic sign;” and noted the upcoming funeral of a recently identified Korean war veteran from Kerr County.

• Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau Chief Charlie McIlvain offered the annual report to Kerrville City Council and staff members the week of July 8, touting the benefits of the CVB’s work; and ended by listing the service’s proposed FY20 budget with an increase to a total $998,118 to meet the challenges and opportunities in the coming fiscal year.

• Money for streets and drainage repairs, via new Certificates of Obligation, topped the Kerrville City Council agenda July 9.

• A standing-room-only crowd filled the Cailloux Theater July 20 on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon, for a free presentation by a six-man panel that included two astronauts, two NASA engineers and two former flight directors.

• Kerrville ISD trustees adopted the 2019-20 budget for the school district at the July 22 meeting by a unanimous vote, following a presentation and a public hearing at which no citizen asked to speak. the adopted budget is balanced at $41,757,001; and Jarrett Jachade and Superintendent Mark Foust told trustees and the staff members attending that this will require no use of the district’s fund balance.

• Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other high-ranking state officials sent a letter to district and county attorneys in mid-July, including those in Kerr County, chiding unnamed officials who have dismissed marijuana possession cases or chosen to no longer prosecute misdemeanor-level cases, saying their actions don’t align with Texas HB 1325.

• Kerr County Commissioners received an overview of the proposed Kerr Economic Development Corporation budget for FY20 at their regular meeting July 22, and approved “primitive camping” by members of an archeological group in Flat Rock Park next June. they also voted to continue charging citizens an optional $10 County Road & Bridge fee when they register vehicles, allowed by state Transportation Code, with $10 of each registration dedicated to the county’s road and bridge Fund.

• City Council honored the service and memory of deceased Korean War Army veteran Billy Joe Butler on July 23; and approved two resolutions that will bring about $1 million in state money to Kerrville for water system repairs from flood damage.

• Kerrville Police Department officials warned local merchants and residents that counterfeit $100 bills were being circulated in Kerrville. According to Sgt. Jonathan lamb, KPD public information officer, an unidentified male subject purchased $40 worth of merchandise from a woman holding a garage sale on July 14.

• The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Washington, D.C., announced in late June that U.S. Army Corporal Billy Joe Butler, 19, of Kerrville, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for by federal identification methods on April 29 this year. Kerrville Funeral Home held services in Kerrville, and he was laid to rest in Nichols Cemetery on Friday, July 26.

• The Dietert Center Gala, celebrating 50 years of service to the community, was held July 27. Attendees were encouraged to dress in period costumes from the past five decades.

August

• The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted 160 local businesses and thousands of attendees over the weekend at its annual Business Expo held Aug. 2-3 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

• Representatives of the Kerr County Volunteer Fire Departments met the week of Aug. 5 with County Judge Robert Kelly and county commissioners plus other county and city staff and officials for a workshop; and clarified some expectations and future opportunities.

• The City of Kerrville’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget was filed with the City Secretary on July 31 and presented to City Council on Aug. 13. The new budget advances many Kerrville 2050 priorities while lowering the property tax rate from $0.5514 per $100 of assessed value to $0.5400.

• An overview of the new budget and proposed tax rate for the City of Kerrville topped the agenda on Aug. 13, in back-to-back meetings. In the regular meeting, council also approved Zoning Code changes on first reading; and set a special election for citizen approval of City Charter amendments.

• Kerr County Commissioners followed their regular meeting Monday, Aug. 14, with a workshop in which they reviewed the proposed budget to date, finalized the proposed budget, and discussed the proposed tax rate to fund that budget.

• The Kerrville Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously rejected parts of proposed sign ordinance changes that would allow for electronic signs to be doubled in size to 64. sq. ft. and suggested verbiage amendments for other portions of the draft after a host of residents voiced concern at the commission’s regular meeting held Thursday, Aug. 15.

• County Judge Robert Kelly gave an overview of the unfinished county budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year last week, saying he and the four county commissioners still have some negotiating to do with various department heads and elected officials. But they are facing deadlines of Aug. 12 and 14 to finalize that budget and consider the tax rate they also will set to fund the budget.

• Kerrville ISD trustees voted 7-0 to set a new tax rate for 2019 Aug. 19, lower than the past few years by one cent.

• In August the Raphael Community Free Clinic celebrated 22 years of serving as a lifeline for those without medical insurance in the Hill Country.

• Down two Commissioners Court members to a panel of three on Monday, Aug. 26, County Judge Robert Kelly and Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Don Harris caught and derailed a “problem-in-the-making” regarding storage of and uses for scrap tires.

• Kerrville City Council passed the Zoning Code rewrite on second and final reading at the Aug. 27 regular meeting; and approved the sale of up to $10.5 million in certificates of obligation, earmarked for street and drainage work. They also held public hearings on the proposed 2019-20 budget and the city tax rate to be applied to city residents’ property on the 2019 tax valuation rolls. Almost half of the lengthy consent Agenda was pulled for individual citizen questions and discussion.

• U.S. Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas, District 21) visited Schreiner University for a crowd of almost 75 people, and other sites in Kerrville on Aug. 28, with his main invitation coming from the new Young Republicans Club at SU.

• DPS Sgt. Chris Lalonde officially retired Aug. 31 from the Texas Department of Public Safety after 25 years of service.

September

• On the morning of Sept. 1, seven of KPUB’s linemen and field employees hit the road to Florida, ready to help the city of new Smyrna Beach, just south of Daytona, as Hurricane Dorian advances its way to the U.S. The hurricane, a slow-moving, devastating category five storm, pummeled the Bahamas on Sunday with sustained winds reaching a catastrophic 185 miles per hour and gusts of up to 220.

• The Kerrville Police Department released information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sept. 1 at approximately 3:38 p.m. involving a Tivy High School student. According to KPD Public Information Officer Jonathan lamb, officers were responding to a report of a “man waving a knife in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street.” The deceased suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Tommy Luke Hranicky.

• Emergency crews from the City of Kerrville, Atmos Gas and the Kerrville Fire Department responded the week of Sept. 2 to the Junction Highway/Guadalupe Street intersection when the contractor’s crew apparently damaged a gas line. Once again, the intersection was closed briefly and traffic diverted.

• James Avery Artisan Jewelry officially announced the retirement of CEO Chris Avery. Effective Sept. 6, Chief Operating Officer John McCullough assumed duties as CEO.

• The City of Kerrville's very first Kerrville River Festival took place Saturday, Sept. 7 and was a huge success. The festival drew in a large crowd to help celebrate Kerrville’s 130th year of being incorporated. Attendees enjoyed free live music, activities, and a fireworks show to top off the evening.

• Commissioners discussed budget provisions on “comp time,” and VFDs and their insurance and recent behavior of some of their volunteers, as part of the Sept. 9 agenda.

• Kerrville City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2020 budget and the tax rate to fund that budget in their regular meeting on Sept. 10. An ordinance adopting the city’s new Sign Code was considered on first reading, and drew more than a dozen citizen speakers, before council voted 4-1 to approve it.

• Kerrville firefighters, led by Micah Booth, created the high rise hose pack that was used to honor the 343 firefighters lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in the annual San Antonio 110 9/11 Tower Climb. The hose bears the names of each fallen firefighter, their ranks and assignments on that fateful day. In full bunker gear, Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association and KFD members led other firefighters in the climb while carrying the commemorative hose up the steps of the Tower of the Americas two times to recreate the 110 stories members of the FDNY had to climb to rescue victims in the World Trade Center towers after the terrorist attacks.

• Expansion plans were announced by the State Health & Human Services Department in Austin for the Kerrville State Hospital on Thompson Drive. This is described as a $30.5 million project, with renovation of four existing buildings, containing approximately 58,000 square feet.

• Kerrville ISD trustees agreed to the construction price for the new Hal Peterson middle School in the contract the amount of $53,727,133.

• Two more confirmed cases of rabies in Kerrville were announced Friday, Sept. 13, by Kerr County Animal Services, bringing the total to six.

• A new 2019-23 Strategic Plan for the airport outlined its strengths, needed improvements and proposed capital projects. Three capital improvements were proposed as 10 added t-hanger spaces; box hangars, and development of the “Horseshoe building,” a former Mooney building on airport property.

• The Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan’s Volunteer Steering Committee continued to track numerous topics and items, following adoption of the new 2050 plan in June 2018.

• New owners brought back the historic Y.O. Social Club party Sept. 21. The annual Social Club ran from 1980 until 2008, according to Debbie Hagebusch, director of tourism for the Y.O. Ranch.

• Kerr County Commissioners approved the FY20 budget, tax rate and employee COLAs in their Sept. 23 meeting. The 2019-20 budget planned $25.7 million in revenue and $27.7 million in budgeted expenses.

• The amended Sign Ordinance again took up most of the time at a long Kerrville City Council meeting on Sept. 24. The regular meeting was preceded by a one-hour “workshop” for council to receive information from Gil Salinas on operation and strategic plans at the Kerr Economic Development Council.

• The swift response from Chief Wes Gordon and Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department firefighters was credited for saving structures near a fire that occurred in the 400 block of Spicer Loop on Sept. 29. The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes, Gordon said.

October

• Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan was installed recently as the new president of the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas for a term spanning 2019-20.

• Kerrville Public Utility Board crews battled a massive outage Oct. 6 affecting 3,714 customers in the center of the city. The outage was reported at 6:57 p.m. and believed to be caused by birds on the affected line, KPUB officials said. KPUB crews were dispatched to the scene and power was restored by 8:26 p.m. Kerrville police Department officers were also dispatched to busy intersections on Main Street and Junction Highway, as traffic lights were also affected. No accidents or injuries were reported.

• Kerrville City Council spent a long meeting Oct. 8 considering the city’s Housing Study And Strategic Plan and the Doyle Community Area Development plan; were briefed on bond refunding opportunities; and made appointments to a revised Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy. This regular meeting was preceded by a council workshop on the same housing study, before they took action on it.

• Despite a short rain, the Kerrville Chalk Festival saw more attendees than ever with more than 10,000 estimated patrons enjoying the event Oct. 12-13 that included active chalk artists, live music, food, fun and children’s activities.

• The state of affordable housing in Kerrville, whether rented or owned, is in very short supply, according to the City of Kerrville’s new Housing Study and Strategic Plan.

• Kerr County Commissioners debated issues of funding volunteer fire departments at their Oct. 15 meeting; and renewed a contract with the nonprofit Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center for another year.

• The Hill Country saw notices for, and work on, the first 42-inch natural gas pipeline to be buried nine feet underground on Gillespie County properties.

• The Transplant Support Group at Peterson Regional Medical Center received a national award for "Support Group of 2019" from the American Association of Kidney Patients in October.

• Kerrville ISD trustees held a regular meeting Oct. 21, discussing construction projects, high school pre-AP classes, and an application for an exception for maximum class size.

• About a dozen members of the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Board and supporting volunteers attended the Oct. 21 County Commissioners’ meeting, prepared to address commissioners on recent changes to animal Services facility hours and volunteer involvement. Commissioners held a “special meeting” Oct. 21, (the “off” Monday between regular meetings).

• The Kerrville City Council unanimously commended the performance of Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel at last week’s annual city manager evaluation, citing the many accomplishments achieved by the city over the past year.

• Schreiner University officials held a dedication ceremony for their brand new - and largest - residence hall on campus last week, named in honor of Schreiner Institute alumnus Peter Baldwin.

• The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County, N.M., Cowboy Hall of Fame announced that Dr. Darrell Beauchamp, currently the executive director of the Museum of Western art, was this year’s recipient of the Hall of Fame’s “Silver Concho” award.

• Kerrville City Council considered on Oct. 22 refinancing one of the city’s bond issues to reduce its debt; and voted to participate in 10 percent of a local match in support of the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, as the independent board of that entity seeks a 90-percent grant funding elsewhere to build more T-hangars at the airport. With Mayor Bill Blackburn absent, Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Judy Eychner led this meeting.

• The Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee held a meeting on Oct. 23 in the courtroom usually used for commissioners’ meetings, and it drew a standing-room-only crowd. The Commissioners’ Court had changed the hours at the facility, saying it was based on budgetary concerns.

• Major awards presented Oct. 24 at the 97th annual Chamber Choice Awards Banquet included “Citizen of the Year,” outgoing director of Hill Country Youth Ranch Gary Priour; and “Outstanding Woman of the year,” Pat Hudgins for her work with Dietert Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

• Kerr County Commissioners set an evening public workshop on the contentious Animal Services issues for Nov. 18 at their Oct. 28 regular meeting; and voted to partner with the airport board in seeking grant funds for T-hangars.

• The Kerr County Fair Association crowned a new queen and court Oct. 28. They are Queen Hailey Barton, Countess Raynne Wilson, Duchess Kelly Giesel, Princess Adriyanna Meja, Junior Princess Addyson Garcia, and Junior Miss Lucy "Lulu" Stebbins.

November

• An Ingram man and his daughter were killed in an automobile accident after reportedly attempting to evade police at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour early the morning of Nov. 1 in the 2300 block of Goat Creek Rd.

• An 18-wheeler heading west on I-10 left the highway and ended up under the overpass at Leslie Drive on Nov. 1 at 6:24 a.m. The driver was trapped inside and the trailer was leaking diesel. Kerrville police and EMS responded and extricated the driver, Michael Hyer, 52, who suffered a diabetic episode which caused the crash. He was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

• The Kerrville Parks & Recreation Department said “Family Fright Night” in Louise Hays Park Nov. 2 was a huge success with more than 3,000 visitors, close to 50 booths, a costume contest, bounce houses, food vendors, games, and trick-or-treating.

• Tivy High School Band Director Roxanne Vickers took the school’s award-winning marching band to State Band Competition on Nov. 4 in San Antonio, and their goal was simple and big at the same time – to dispel one person’s comment on the air in regional competition – “Who’s Tivy?” They placed in the Top 34 bands in the state.

• The nonprofit “RIP Medical Debt” notified pastor David Danielson of Impact Church that the $100,000 a group of area churches contributed in September to forgive medical debt for up to 175 people here were used to abolish $673,273.40 on behalf of 164 county residents, or an average of $4,105.32 per person.

• After eight years of meetings and negotiations regarding new requirements for Lincoln Automotive franchise dealers, the owners of Ken Stoepel Ford have made the difficult decision to relinquish the Lincoln brand beginning in January.

• About 19 percent of Kerr County voters went to the polls by Nov. 5, and passed all but two of the proposed City of Kerrville Charter amendments, and all but one of the proposed state amendments to the Texas Constitution.

• The Hill Country Christian Counseling Center, Inc., “New Hope,” has expanded their current offices to added work space at 1127 E Main St., Suite 100, in the BCFS building. The staff there says they are excited to stay in their current offices, but after three years, they were out of office space.

• The City of Kerrville Finance Department has again been awarded the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award,” which is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

• Kerrville City Council held a regular meeting Nov. 12, with one councilperson absent; and made decisions on pavement management and street construction; two short-term rental units; purchase of a new ambulance; and funding for the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport.

• Kerr County Commissioners met Nov. 12 and approved a Certificate of Completion related to the Center Point Wastewater Project, in addition to a Hanukkah ceremony on the courthouse grounds, and participation in the “Believe Campaign” by Zack Reyna to collect Santa letters by Dec. 2. They also voted to accept a donation from the Kerrville South CAG to help pay for a “dynamic” (changeable message) warning sign for placement around the county.

• Kerrville firefighters battled a structure fire for more than 10 hours Nov. 15 in the 1500 block of Whiskey Canyon Ranch Road. According to Kerrville Fire Department reports, more than 115,000 gallons of water were used on the fire that destroyed a local couple’s home.

• Schreiner University traveled to St. Mary's University in San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 15, to compete against 26 other teams from across Texas and Oklahoma in the 22nd Annual Texas Regional Ethics Bowl, held every year since 1997. Schreiner University finished in fourth place earning them an invitation to the national competition in Feb. 2020.

• A public workshop called by Kerr County Commissioners Nov. 18 to address recent controversial changes in operations at the Kerr County Animal Services shelter sparked emotion from both animal rights activists and county officials. Stories of violent social-media posts against animal control workers were revealed; and local citizens urged commissioners to reopen the shelter on Saturdays and allow volunteers to return.

• A Kerrville woman was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot the night of Nov. 18, and the suspect barricaded himself inside the Rio 10 Cinemas movie theater. After a long standoff police entered the theater and found him dead.

• The lobby of McDonald’s at 600 Sidney Baker was filled for two hours Wednesday, Nov. 20, as area citizens gathered to greet and interact with Kerrville Police Department officers for the planned “Coffee with a Cop” event.

• Walmart employees, co-workers of Melissa Villagrana, 38, who was shot to death on Nov. 18 in the parking lot there, organized a vigil for their friend and coworker, and the family of the victim, Nov. 22. The vigil was held outside on the west parking lot near the location where she was found that night.

• About 30 Kerr County residents attended a “town hall” meeting Nov. 23 at the Martin Marietta office site on State Highway 27 East, to get questions answered by company officials on side-effects of their operation, renewal of their state permit, and the recent addition of another rock crusher, this one a “portable” model.

• The Holiday Lighted Parade and Courthouse Lighting Ceremony took place on Saturday, Nov. 23 in downtown Kerrville. Grand marshal for the evening was Gary Priour. Thousands of spectators lined Water Street and Earl Garrett to view the 91 spectacular parade entries and kick off the holiday season in the Hill Country.

• The City of Kerrville Finance department has again been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This prestigious recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

• Local volunteers announced formation of a new nonprofit to work alongside Kerr Animal Services at the County Commissioners’ meeting Nov. 25; and the Animal Services Advisory Committee’s proposed new fee schedule was announced. Michael Burniston told commissioners that as of Nov. 20, a new 501(c)3 group called “Kerr Pets Alive” was formed, to take custody of unclaimed animals past the Kerr County Animal Services deadlines, and find them permanent homes.

December

• After questionable actions taken by Kerr County Commissioners to reduce hours at the Kerr County Animal Services Shelter occurred immediately following an executive session during the county’s Oct. 15 meeting, local businessman Aaron Yates decided to once again call upon commissioners to film their meetings and make the video recordings of the proceedings available to the general public.

• Morgan Meyer, the agriculture science teacher at Center Point ISD, said she accompanied her FFA students to the state “Leadership Development Event” held in Huntsville on Dec. 7; and one team of three students returned to Center Point with a state championship, while the other team of four placed second in the state.

• Commissioners got a glimmer of hope Dec. 9 in the animal services discussion when the director reported on his ideas so far to restore Saturday hours for the public.

• Place 4 Kerrville City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman will oversee a local census effort to identify the number of homeless citizens residing in Kerrville, and is seeking help in getting the job done.

• JK Bernhard Construction Company announced that construction has begun on the historic Arcadia Theater on Water Street in downtown Kerrville. Working alongside the board members and staff of Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, the nonprofit organization that owns the theater, Bernhard Construction will act as general contractor for the renovation of the theater, which originally opened in 1926.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, with one member absent, voted 3-3 on a zoning change for a subdivision bordering Riverhill on Medina Highway and stalled the developer’s plans until City Council can debate this or the developer amends his plans.

• Kerrville City Council members held their only regular December meeting Dec. 10, voting unanimously to move forward on drainage repairs in flood-prone areas of Lois Street and the Take It Easy RV Park on Junction Highway.

• Kerr County Commissioners approved a policy that will open up advertising opportunities at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

• The Upper Guadalupe River Authority announced that due to the success of a partnership with Kerr County to manage feral hogs, the Lower Colorado River Authority has provided additional funding to help offset the bounty costs of hogs harvested in the Llano River drainage in northwest Kerr County.

• Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith, with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Pastor Rev. Bert Baetz, hosted a traditional “Wash Down & Push In” ceremony Dec. 7 to celebrate delivery of a 2019 Sutphen Monarch pumper, which will be KFD Engine 2, and formally retire the department’s Engine 5. Engine 5 has served the Kerrville community for 18 years.

• Kerrville school trustees discussed career-tech programs, a BT Wilson campus improvement plan, and math assessments related to algebra students, during their Dec. 16 regular meeting.

• A prominent sign was posted by the manager and staff of the Rio 10 Cinemas, when they re-opened for business after some repairs and cleanup dating back a month, following a shooting incident that started at Walmart and ended inside the theater.

• New Hope Counseling Center announced it has been selected to receive the BUILD Health Challenge Award. In partnership as “The Hope For Health Collaborative,” $250,000 in funding and additional resources will be received to support the work of seven cooperating entities.

They include New Hope, Peterson Health, the Texas Department of State - Region 8, Barnett Chapel and Glory Community Garden, the City of Kerrville, and the Doyle School Community Center.

• Students at Hal Peterson Middle School helped load the more than 12,000 pairs of shoes they collected during their recent fundraiser.

• The Kerr County Elections Department issued a public notice in December alerting local residents to the fact that an apparent mailing of voter registration applications was not coming from the local office.