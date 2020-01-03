Waller celebrating retirement in new community

Bob Waller, formerly of Kerrville, has given up bank management and community involvement for “grandpa” opportunities in the Buda area and travel plans.

Waller said he was born in Ennis, Texas, south of Dallas.

His route to being a bank manager went from being an Air Force brat and “living all over,” through North Texas State University where he earned a degree in business administration, then in banking at Southern Methodist University; through the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966-67.

“My brother and I both went in and to boot camp together, and to Vietnam, but we were sent to different parts of the country.”

He said he and Sana got married in 1968, 51 years ago, and now his extended family includes their three sons and spouses and six grandchildren.

In his new retirement, he and wife Sana chose to move to Buda where the housing was more affordable than Austin, he said, but still close to the youngest son and his family.

“We like to travel, and have been a lot of different places and countries,” Waller said. “And I like creative writing. I’ve written a screenplay and songs, and I would like to try a series of children’s books.”

He said they chose Buda for its closeness to at least one of the grandchildren who is still growing up, his youngest son’s six-year-old, Luke Sky Waller. The others range in age from seven to 15 years of age.

He said he also has a real estate license that he may reactivate; and perhaps volunteer as a financial counselor.

“I may volunteer to walk the halls of my grandson’s school. That could be interesting, and the kids need to see the adults are watching out for them.”

Community involvement

in Kerrville

Waller said most recently, before retirement, he was chairman of the Steering Committee for the Kerrville 2050 Plan; and before that served on the City of Kerrville’s Planning & Zoning Commission including as chairman, and a president of the board at Upper Guadalupe River Authority.

“I thought the grounds were bare at the UGRA offices, and we worked out the new ‘Edu-scaping’ around the building.”

Waller said he also was president of the Noon Rotary Club, “Rotarian of the Year,” and “Citizen of the Year” at the annual Chamber Banquet.

Retirement is official Jan. 3, as Waller and his family are starting by using his last bank-related vacation time.

“I enjoyed the civic roles, and Broadway Bank is very community-oriented,” Waller said. “Every organization I got in, I rose to chairman, including for the United Way and the YMCA. And I got to make the YMCA independent of San Antonio.”

Other local organizations that benefited from Waller’s leadership include Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Foundation, Kerrville Public School Foundation, Workforce Solutions Alamo, and Girls Scouts of Southwest Texas.

“I was on the Hill Country Veterans Council when Walter Schellhase was here. We were for our local VA, its retention and expansion, and it was a battle most of the time of ‘shrinking’ versus ‘expanding.’

“I also ran for Kerr County Judge and lost to Tom Pollard; and enjoyed the debates, too,” he said. “Kerrville is a close-knit community. They hear what you say, and watch what you do, too.”

Past professional life

Waller said he started in the banking business at Republic Bank in Dallas in the early 1970s; moved to 1st National Bank in Oklahoma City; then returned to Dallas.

“I started a savings bank in Dallas and the same in Austin,” Waller said.

He said he spent five years as a stockbroker.

“In 1996, we bought a Bank of America office, and in 2001 we moved it to Kerrville,” he said.

Broadway Bank headquarters have been in San Antonio and they have 35 branches now, he said.

“They are pretty much located in San Antonio and Central Texas, including around Austin, and Fredericksburg and Kerrville,” Waller said, noting it’s been independent and family-owned since 1941.

He retired as market executive for the Kerrville and Fredericksburg banking centers; and before that was Hill Country Group Manager for Kerrville, Fredericksburg. Boerne and Bulverde banking centers from 2010-17.

He was market manager for the Kerrville financial center from early 2001 through fall 2017.

Co-worker’s kudos

Donna Spencer, one of Waller’s coworkers at Broadway Bank, said when Waller first announced his retirement, his exit date was in 2021. Then he started moving it up earlier, until in December he capped it with, “I’m done!” and left his staff little time to plan a farewell party.

“He was a sneaky little guy!” Spencer said, but allowed that timing had something to do with the Waller’s both selling their Kerrville home, and finding a new one in Buda at about the same time.

“He was here 18 or 19 years, and I worked with him the entire time,” Spencer said. “This position brought him to Kerrville and was his only position. He elevated all of us as employees. We were pretty good, but he taught us to be better. That’s what a true leader does.”

Spencer has worked at Broadway Bank for 37 years.

Spencer said, “I appreciate that he allowed us to go out and get involved in the community. The bank says we should do that. But Bob really encouraged us to do that.”

She said she’ll remember how he always carried what he called “a personal note to self” in a pocket. He would jot things on it that he wanted to remember and do; and then check things off the list – “even personal things about people or things outside the office.”

“And,” she said, “time management was never an issue with him.”

She said he’d encourage bank staff members to each pick an organization they felt passionate about, to give their time to.

“He’d tell us, if you belong to an organization, be involved 100 percent.” And she added, “Sana (his wife) deserves a medal.”

Spencer said even as he was leaving the bank for retirement, he was saying “I still have good ideas!”

“We will really miss him here. He set the bar very high for us,” Spencer said.