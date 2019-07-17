‘Apollo 11’ program wows capacity crowd

A standing-room-only crowd filled the Cailloux Theater last week on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon, for a free presentation by a six-man panel that included two astronauts, two NASA engineers and two former flight directors.

The anniversary program was scheduled for two hours, but the panelists had so much to say and show via a large video screen, and the audience was so interested, that it was nearly four hours before they finished, including answering questions and posing for photos.

There was spontaneous applause from the audience at several points, but especially when the video showed the launch of the Apollo 11 rocket and spacecraft in its successful lift-off from Earth, and again when the video showed astronaut Neil Armstrong’s descent to touch-down on the Moon’s surface and his first steps on the surface.

Panelists were: astronaut Fred Haise, (Apollo 13 back-up pilot and Space Shuttle Endeavor), flight director Jerry Griffin of Hunt (after attending Texas A&M and serving in the Air Force, 1964 on, to director of Johnson Space Center), flight director Tommy Holloway (from 1963, for 50 years through Gemini, Apollo and the Space Shuttle), engineer/system specialist Tom Moser of Kerr County (starting 1963), system specialist Norm Chaffee (starting in 1962 and for 36 years) and astronaut Jack Lousma (Marine Corps pilot, Apollo 9, 10 and 13, Skylab, Space Shuttle Columbia pilot).

Kirk Griffin was narrator, introducing the panel including his father. He said he was 10 years old in 1969.

Moser compared these NASA and Apollo years to the present and said this will never happen again in their lifetimes.

Among the panelists, they have 184 years of experience with NASA.

Program segments were human spaceflight overview, programs preceding Apollo, Apollo 1-10, Apollo 11, Apollo 12-17, post-Apollo, the future and “the meaning to each of us.”

They began with the 1962 video of President John F. Kennedy’s speech at Rice University, calling for the United States to go to the moon and return in that decade - the goal, the challenge and his unwillingness to postpone such an untried mission – “to do all this and do it right and do it first.”

Griffin called it “The Goal” and said Kennedy “said it clear, no ‘ifs, ands or buts’.”

“It was going to be 240,000 miles each way, three-plus days’ transit, in a hard vacuum with all bodies involved in motion,” Griffin said. “It launched from Florida, and made one and one-half revolutions around the Earth. When Apollo 11 lifted off from the Moon, they had to make several revolutions before making the burn for home.”

The command and service module was made in two parts. The top of the lunar module was the “ascent module” and the bottom was the “launch module.”

The Saturn rocket that took them into space was 363 feet tall and 33 feet across; and it carried 1 million pounds of fuel.

Moser said, “When it returned it had only 6,000 pounds of fuel. When President Kennedy said that, we had never put a human being in space.”

He said on July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 command module had a computer with one-tenth megabyte of memory. In 1962, it had a “launch escape system” that depended on a parachute. When it had to be fixed, one of the engineers did it in his own garage. He said they designed a solution to diffusing the re-entry heat on the capsule’s base by lining it with cork.

Chaffee introduced himself as “the rocket scientist” and said in 1962 he worked in a refinery but had always wanted to be part of the real thing. When NASA hired him as a propulsion scientist, he asked, what is that? And they said, we don’t know, we’ll find out.

He found out it involved big engines using 30,000 pounds of fuel per second, “fired once and done.” There were smaller versions, he said, with very short firings of 14/1000 of a second and countdown – 5-4-3-2-1 – that was all.

“We knew nothing and learned on the Mercury and Gemini. It was a new agency with no rules and no restraints. We had the ability to parallel the contractors and their machine shop testing. We blew up a lot of the smaller ones, but there was not a single failure in the entire Apollo program.”

Holloway started work in early 1963 at the manned space center, and said he worked in Gemini with many opportunities to solve problems. So he had good background going into Apollo. He described “Flight Data Files,” the checklists used by crewmen.

And Moser added, “The covers on those books came in handy on Apollo 13.”

Griffin said he was an F101 fighter pilot, 24 years old, and a weapons systems coordinator by the next year. “I got out of the Air Force in 1960 and the only U.S. space facility was run by the Air Force, a satellite test center in California. They worked on spy satellites in the Cold War, and we probably put as many of them in the ocean as in orbit.”

He described generations of rockets, Mercury Redstone, Mercury Atlas, Gemini Titan through the early ‘60s, calling them military rockets.

“The Saturn 11 manned missions never failed.”

Two large photos compared Cape Canaveral, Fla., to the Houston space center.

Lousma said he didn’t know at first he would be entering the NASA program.

“I saw an ad for Marine pilots to apply to NASA. I went home and asked my wife, ‘How would you like to be an astronaut’s wife?’ She said, “I’d like that! Let’s do it!’ I thought thousands would apply and I wouldn’t get picked. And I’m 6-foot tall and there was a 6-foot maximum.”

But he got by that and was picked as an astronaut. He showed photos of training in geology, desert survival, the jungles of Panama; underwater training; and zero-gravity training in a 737 high above the Earth. Helicopter training tried to mimic lunar landing training; and they deployed experiments as they would on the Moon, including a buggy to simulate the lunar rover.

Haise joined NASA in 1959, a year after its founding, first as a research pilot making $5,460 per year. He met Armstrong in a training program and asked what being an astronaut was like. Armstrong said it mostly was a lot of meetings and time in the simulator.

“It was a hard decision to apply, but it sounded like fun to go to the Moon,” Haise said. “In 1967, the public didn’t appreciate Grummond’s hard work and at all the other sites. We worked 364 days a year – not Christmas – and Cape Canaveral had the highest divorce rate in the country.”

Haise said he was back-up pilot for Apollo 8 when Mike Collins got sick. “But then Collins got well.”

Griffin said they were building up to the first lunar landing and then they suffered the Apollo 1 fire and three men died. Then they were “down” 22 months.

“We lost almost two years. We redesigned the command module. It was a terrible price to pay but it probably saved the program after that. It was much safer.”

The panel said Apollo 2 had six unmanned test flights; and by Apollo 7 they had checked out the new models on 10-day Earth orbits.

Apollo 8, 9 and 10 sent command modules to the Moon, and included the first time men went into space on top of the Saturn rocket and went to the Moon – “Gutsy,” one of them said.

In December 1968, Apollo 9 command and lunar modules went into Earth orbit together for the first time. Apollo 10 did that in March 1969 and went to the Moon but didn’t land.

“I think after Apollo 10 landed safely and got the astronauts back, I knew it was time to land on the Moon,” Griffin said.

Post-intermission, Apollo 11

A video, with the countdown, of the lift-off of Apollo 11 on its way to the Moon opened the second half, and when it was off the launch pad and on its way, the audience spontaneously applauded, some standing.

Griffin said his most memorable experience was when Neil Armstrong was stepping onto the Moon’s surface. “When the pilot said, ’30 feet and we’re picking up some dust,’ I realized we were where no man had ever been.”

Moser told about the flag that’s in the photographs from the Moon.

About two weeks before the flight, he said, his boss told him to work on something; “that an international agreement said no one would ever plant a flag on the Moon, but the U.S. Congress wants one. And you can’t talk to anyone about this.”

So he bought a commercial U.S. flag at a store nearby, took off all identification labels, designed a container and picked a location on the outside of the lunar lander. The flag had to roll up but have a telescoping arm to be extended.

“It wouldn’t fit inside; it had to be outside the capsule. So I put it on the ladder, but it also had to be protected from the flames of the engine,” he said, with a photo of the spacecraft on the screen above him. “When Neil Armstrong jumped down, because of the distance to the ground, I thought the ladder broke. And when Neil planted the flag, the telescoping arm didn’t extend fully. That’s why it looks like it’s waving.”

Haise said he was on the back-up crew for Apollo 11, and part of the unusual geology training they had was in West Texas. There was an expressed worry about lunar dust being inside the lunar lander, and that it would catch on fire.

“I was the last person out of the capsule that day. I wished I could have stowed away but that didn’t happen,” Haise said.

Lousma said he was involved in Apollo 9 and 10 flights and there were three new guys in the support crew for every mission. He was capsule communicator for Apollo 13, the only one who talked to the crew.

“I wanted to have people know what it meant to America and the world to have this happen during the Vietnam War. I thought Apollo 11 unified the world, that we really represented all of them. It made us proud to be Americans and set the standard to meet the bar, in the future. It unified the country around something good and unified the world.”

Holloway said he thought it was a pretty straightforward flight. “I looked up at the Moon on a clear day, and I could see the landing site. That was the first time I really thought it was an amazing thing.

“Kennedy Space Center was built in one year in 1966. And we put a man on the Moon in eight years. My personal opinion is, it was the total support we had, an unlimited budget, little beauracracy, great recruiting.”

Chaffee said they hung out in the Mission Control Evaluation Room, but for the Moon landing, he was a at home with two small children. They squirmed while he tried to explain the importance of what they were watching; and he finally said, “Shut up and watch the TV!

“I was euphoric at first and then I thought, ‘Wait! We’ve got to get these guys back!’”

They said the whole command center was excited and the mission control team headed out to celebrate afterwards.

Griffin said for Apollo flights 12-14 they focused on crew safety and transportation systems. They “got more comfortable” and changed to exploration including, “What are we trying to do this for?” Flights 15-17 had a lunar rover on board.

Flights 14-17 brought lunar material back to Earth, 94.35 pounds the first time, to 243.4 pounds on the last time.

They chose different landing sites for later flights – more rugged, or a valley with boulders as big as houses, or a canyon bigger than the Grand Canyon on Earth.

Apollo 13

Haise discussed this dramatic flight, saying, “Some of you may have seen a movie.”

The production added a lot of drama, he said.

A crew member changed two days before launch because they were all threatened with exposure to measles.

“We lost the center engine of the second stage a couple minutes early. There was a huge bang and one-fourth of the spacecraft was blown off and we lost the thrusters,” Haise said, showing on the projection screen the chart measuring in one column the events “time from explosion.”

“I knew we lost our (Moon) landing. I was sick to my stomach, but we still had tank 1. And about 15 minutes later we knew there was a leak in the second tank.

“We heard arguing … not arguing, a technical discussion … wrestling with what do we do next? People were already thinking about what to do for re-entry. There was no procedure for turning off the mother ship. But we had the lunar vehicle to live in, in the meantime.

“We needed fireproof paper, and had no blank paper on board, so we found three different pens, one ballpoint, one pencil and one Pentel, to use as we progressed through this discussion, and some pages from the Flight Check Lists.”

Without a calculator, they made charts of “consumables” including electricity, water and batteries. And when they re-entered the main capsule after four days turned off, it was very cold including water globules floating around everything including electrical wires. They had to find towels to wipe everything off.

After all their problems he calmly discussed, Haise said they had the second most accurate landing of all, on re-entry.

Lousma talked about experiences on Skylab, extended stays with international crews, 270 miles above Earth, and described the interior of Skylab, food, sleeping space, medical training, studies and experiments, and spacewalks when he could see 365 degrees around and 1,200 miles in all directions. A photo on the screen showed him outside on a spacewalk with the whole Earth reflected in his helmet.

“We each would try to stay out there as long as possible,” he said. “Being in space is a very pleasant place. You sleep in mid-air, float up ladders, and see all the stars, while orbiting around the world every 90 minutes seeing 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.”

Moser said the Space Shuttle flew 135 missions between 1981 and 2011; and called it “a truck for deliveries and fixes for the Space Station, that was a lab in space with zero gravity.” He also described it as bigger than a football field.

Panelists agreed the entry of private-sector companies into space travel is a good thing; and our Moon can be a stop-off on the way to Mars, while possibly hosting huge satellite solar power systems.

They want to maintain momentum, with stable funding and unwavering federal support. Moser called Apollo 11 an example of what a great nation can do with great leadership to accomplish goals.

They answered a few audience questions, some as prosaic as how they handled human waste in space; what kind of music either astronaut had with him; and how they felt stepping off that elevator to board the spacecraft. To that last one, the astronauts said “Finally, done with training. This will be like a vacation, to get on with the mission.”

Jeff Anderson opened the program, saying it was presented by Dynamic Learning Institute through Club Ed at the Dietert Center, and free to attend if people called to sign up, for a head count. They cut off reservations when all 800-plus seats were spoken for.