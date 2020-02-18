Young, Viera combine for 51 points in win over SA Memorial, Antlers look to playoffs

Tivy closed its regular season, and homecourt schedule, in fine form Tuesday when the Antlers beat San Antonio Memorial 77-50 in boys District 26-5A basketball action.

The win gives the Antlers a 22-12 overall mark and 11-5 to end district play. It also was the final performance for seven seniors before the home fans.

Jackson Young, John Henry Hayes, Christian Gorham, Will Johnson, Abraham Viera, Niko Nieto, and Demetrius Cubbage, along with juniors Caleb Fineske and Hugo Castorena, plus freshman Jackson Johnston, however will continue playing since the Antlers have qualified for post-season.

Tivy has a date with a bi-district contest versus a representative from District 25-5A. Time, place and opponent will be determined at a later time.

The fact that Tivy already had a playoff locked up did not make a difference to the team’s caliber of play, which was noted by coach Brian Young.

“We could have gone out and played really sloppy, knowing we were already in (the playoffs),” said coach Young. “But we took care of business and are coming out of a tough district,” said coach Young.

Tivy’s own toughness was displayed offensively via 10 three pointers – six coming from Jackson Young and four by Viera. The duo combined for 51 of Tivy’s points. Jackson Young led the way with 27 and Viera scored 24.

Gorham added six points, while Hayes and Will Johnston each chipped in two for the seniors. Jackson Johnston recorded eight, Fineske six and Castorena pitched in two.

Defensively, the Antlers limited the Minutemen to only five points in the opening period to set a tone and were never threatened.

Memorial made consecutive field goals only twice and both came in the second quarter as Tivy built up a 33-19 halftime lead.