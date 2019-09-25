‘Think Pink’ at the KACC

In recognition of “Breast Cancer Awareness,” the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center will be displaying the “Think Pink Show,” art works with the color pink.

There are no preconceived themes or notions for the show, but all work is expected to feature the color pink as a visible part of the composition.

This exhibit will be displayed in the Avery Gallery at the KACC from Thursday, Sept. 26, through Oct. 19.

To run concurrently with this art show, the “Support the Cause Shop” will feature smaller items such as cards and jewelry, grouped around the moveable display walls in the Avery Gallery.

A silent auction also is offered as a fundraiser, and bids will be taken on those artist-donated items during the run of the show, from Sept. 26 through the Oct. 5 artist reception from 2 to 4 p.m.

While many of these donated auction items also will feature the color pink, that was not a requirement for this part of this show, so there will be a variety of artistic things to look over. As artists began to sign up to enter, the KACC staff had already collected a small quilt, and several art pieces of varying sizes and styles.

And five percent of the sales of these items will be donated to a worthy breast cancer treatment or support cause, to be announced in October.

The KACC member-artists were charged an entry fee of $30 for up to three pieces for the “Think Pink Show,” and non-members were charged $75 which includes a one-year membership.

No entry fee was charged for items in the “Support the Cause Shop” but the KACC is retaining 35 percent of the sales of these items; and a percentage of that amount will be part of the KACC’s donation.

This show was open to KACC full member artists in good standing on the delivery date.

Their art could be either 2-D or 3-D, and must not have been exhibited at the KACC before. Each piece must be original in composition and execution.

As of mid-September, the KACC had 62 pieces of art entered for the show.

Participating artist

Truby Hardin of Kerrville has been a participating artist at the KACC for long enough that she remembers exhibiting her work in 1995 in the shop front that the KACC started with as a site. She became an official KACC member in about 1996.

Her long career in art has included creating and selling oil paintings in Houston in 1972, and continuing from 1985 and after.

“I had a career working as the assistant to the Kerr County Road and Bridge administrator for about 20 years, including working for and with the County Commissioners’ Court,” Hardin said. “When I retired, I didn’t know what to do with myself at first. My husband suggested I go back to oil painting,” Hardin said.

Since then, she’s been teaching oil painting classes at the Fredericksburg Art Guild once a week. She has 10 students in her current class.

“Besides the oil painting, I’ve made porcelain dolls previously; and I sew, and ‘play with’ quilts. The last one I made was for a new great-grandbaby.”

Hardin chose three oil paintings to be exhibited in this Think Pink Show.

She also donated one oil painting – an oversized pink rose – and one small quilt for the Silent Auction.

“I’ve taken KACC workshops and taught a few. The students in most of them liked to learn what they all do,” she said.

Her personal interest in this show stems from family and friend connections.

“I lost a sister to cancer in 2005, and also some friends. Everybody just needs to be aware, and continue to be checked,” Hardin said.

Hardin was asked if the color pink is a hard paint color to work with. Her immediate answer was, “Yes!”

Using some shade of red, of which there are many, mixed with the artist’s choice and amount of white can produce a large number of shades of pink.

By way of example, she showed her own painting titled “Blushing,” a rose painted with cadium red plus “brilliant yellow light” (a version of white).

In another painting, she used alizarian crimson red mixed with white.

And a third depicts a ballerina in a pink tutu that required three shades of red plus white.

For more information about the Think Pink Show, call the KACC at 895-2911, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lanza Teague is the new operations manager, assisted by Terri Valentine and Al Zirkel.