Sen. Cruz invigorates local Republicans

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, (R-Tx.) made an appearance in Kerrville on Sept. 6 at the behest of the Kerr County Republican Party as featured speaker at a fundraising dinner for the local party.

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy introduced his former boss, and began the event for local Republican Party members and guests by stressing the danger ahead in the Democratic opponents’ “push” and overall campaign to turn the State of Texas blue, after years as a Republican “red” state.

Roy said the Democrats are so determined that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to make an in-person appearance in Austin this fall.

“Yet we have every reason to be positive, not negative,” he told the crowd.

He called his former boss “the tip of the spear in Washington” for the Republicans, including defending gun rights and the necessity of a balanced federal budget.

Cruz’ speech

Cruz complimented his former chief of staff, and told the crowd in the YO Ranch Conference Center ballroom that the federal government is “far off track in Washington, D.C.” He said he’d outline accomplishments and list what needs to be done.

He said he remembers campaigning in Kerrville when he was first running for Senate; that the resulting good report for his campaign was reprinted often and “Kerrville played a pivotal role.”

Under “accomplishments,” Cruz noted Republicans have to ignore the noise and crazy times in Washington that include scandal and “hyperventilating media” and “rabid media,” and remember that in the last two and a half years, they have accomplished a lot.

“In the Senate, jobs are our number one priority, followed by freedom and security. That’s what the whole state wants. Those things don’t come from Washington; they come from here in Texas.”

Tax reform and regulatory reform are still needed for economic growth, Cruz said, noting that’s a cycle first used in the 1920s in the United States. He noted the 2017 Tax Cut and said that led to the lowest unemployment in 50 years – the lowest for African-Americans, Hispanics and youth – the lowest in 70 years.

And Texas is number one for wage increases now. This nation also is number one now in the world for oil and natural gas production, he said, and the number one port for that is Corpus Christi, Texas.

“My definition of freedom is Texas; Texas is America on asteroids, for fundamental liberties. And those all come down to the courts, including a large number of federal judges,” he said.

On “security,” Cruz said under President Donald Trump, the federal government is keeping America safe with the biggest re-build of American military might since Ronald Reagan’s administration. “We are once again investing in our military.”

He said the U.S. made mistakes under President Obama, and the result was the nation’s friends didn’t trust the U.S. anymore, and her enemies weren’t afraid of her anymore.

As a recent success, he said the U.S. Embassy in Israel is in Jerusalem where it should be, forever.

He said the Republican Party needs to win the battle of ideas in the campaigning, and turn people out to vote.

Cruz outlined his 2018 race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying the Cruz campaign had 18 staffers compared to O’Rourke’s 805, and the Democrats turned out 4 million voters in the state.

“In Kerr County, I won 70 to 30 percent; and we have to do that again,” Cruz said.

“The Democrats are all for open borders, and free health care, and free health care for all even if you’re here illegally; and, right at the heart of it is socialism. And socialism has always been a failure,” he said, giving the example of Venezuela in South America. “And the Democrats are saying, ‘let’s do that’.”

Cruz told a family story about his father coming to America from Cuba, saying he came because in America anyone can achieve anything.

“We need to lighten up now, especially when the radical left is so angry,” he said, “but tell the truth, that freedom works.”

He said he agreed recently to talk with actress Alyssa Milano, including on the topic of “God-given right to firearms.” He said he already agreed with her by phone that firearms aren’t mentioned in the Bible, but it does include the right to self-defense, which the Founding Fathers imbedded in the Second Amendment. – “which is about defending our families and friends.”

Cruz favors focusing on violent criminals and those with mental health issues, adding, “But that doesn’t use it as an excuse to tear down the Second Amendment.”

“First we have to win the argument, then we have to win the fight,” he said, quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“The Democrats could win,” he said to groans from the audience. “I don’t think they will, but they could. We have to take this deadly seriously.”

Cruz outlined his view of what a Democratic administration could look like, in Congress and the courts, to more protests from the audience.

“They are targeting Republican Texas, especially four U.S. legislators including Chip Roy. It will take an army of patriots. Our values are under assault. We need to defend the truth with a spirit of joy, and make Texas a shining symbol.”

In addition to Roy, other special guests at the dinner and presentation were State Senator Dawn Buckingham and State Representative Andrew Murr.