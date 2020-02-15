‘WE is Better Than ME’ a lesson for 5th graders

Jeff Anderson and “Chief Golden Eagle” (Steve Schmidt of Boerne) presented a program to the fifth graders at Tally and Starkey Elementary Schools to teach the students the concept of “WE is greater than ME,” through stories about Indian life, dress, and problem-solving.

Many of those TES students are members of the Character Council, and/or the elected Student Council, and as student leaders, the lessons in “WE is greater than ME” were meant for them.

Anderson facilitates the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s annual student “Citizenship Awards,” recognizing area fifth graders identified by principals for their character, and he also works with “Read2Win.”

Schmidt has portrayed Indian chiefs in programs and is related in his family tree to Herman Lehmann who was kidnapped as a boy and lived as a prisoner of the Apaches, in real-life Hill Country history.

Anderson first presented some definitions, including that “folklore” is a discussion of other people’s lives, who came before today’s generations.

He defined “citizenship” as acting out in our daily lives what we know.

And Anderson’s introduction was loudly interrupted by Chief Golden Eagle entering from backstage in full Chief Golden Eagle dress from feathered headdress to moccasins and speaking in the Comanche language.

Schmidt told students about Herman being kidnapped as a child near Fredericksburg; and how he eventually became an Apache warrior. He said when Herman was 16, one day he defended a young girl in the Indian camp and killed the medicine man in the incident. He was put out of the tribe and chose to travel alone to the Texas Panhandle.

“One day he was surrounded by Comanche warriors who threatened to kill him. But they were led by a chief who was half White, and noticed Herman had blue eyes. The chief protected him, and eventually adopted him and Herman became a chief, too.”

As a young man, he returned to his family in Fredericksburg; and later wrote a book titled “Nine Years Among the Indians” about his experiences.

Among the “Chief’s” lessons were that Indians set up camps near, but not on, the banks of the Guadalupe River. Why? The students agreed it was because of possible floods.

He talked about buffalo hunts, and that Indians used every part of each buffalo they killed. Eleven-year-olds would have been sent to the river to bring water back in buckets made of buffalo bladder or stomach.

They made paint from hot coals and flower petals to draw pictures on the hides. They used bird feathers and horsehair in their headdresses.

He held up a vertebrae bone from a buffalo and asked how students thought it could be used. Pulling a girl from the audience, the Chief said he could make it hang on a necklace and give it to a prospective girlfriend, as a “notice” to other boys that she was his special girl.

Indian mothers “home-schooled” children, he said, and posed a problem Indian children might be asked to solve on their own.

Children’s challenge

In the story, the chief’s wife saw a “blue norther” cold front approaching and challenged the children to find a way to bring heat without smoke into each teepee as it gets cold, with strong wind and blowing cedar pollen from the North.

While it was still sunny, and the group exchanged ideas by the creek, one complained that the rocks were hot on his feet. First idea, and the chief’s wife said, good, but how can you make them stay hot all night?

The children discussed ideas again, and proposed putting multiple rocks on hot coals outside. Next they wondered how to move the hot rocks inside; and discovered the shoulder bone, or scapula, of a buffalo could be a scoop or shovel.

When the chief’s wife praised their ingenuity, she also asked what they learned. First, they said, they worked together to solve a problem; and second, working together enabled them to come up with more ideas.

And in the story, the chief’s son Buffalo Hump, experienced his first vision and told them, “Today we learned ‘WE is greater than ME’.”

According to Schmidt, when Buffalo Hump became chief, he reacted to White settlers moving in by thinking there were too few Comanches to fight them, and there had to be another way for his tribe to be happy and successful.

He signed a treaty with Texas President Sam Houston in 1840 to build a “WE” relationship, but it fell apart.

Over time he signed more peace treaties, Schmidt said, and also one with John Meusebach who brought thousands of Germans to the Buffalo Hump’s Comanche land. The chief believed Meusebach had a “WE” heart and signed that treaty on March 2, 1847.

“It is the only treaty between the Comanche and the pioneers that was never broken. It was truly a ‘Service Above Self’ agreement negotiated from the hearts of two special leaders,” Anderson wrote in the students’ handout.

There still was fighting between the U.S. Army and Indians, they said, but Fort Martin Scott near Fredericksburg stands as a monument to “WE is greater than ME.”

Benefits of program today

Rotary Club Citizen Scholarships are awarded to fifth graders who exemplify “Service Above Self.” The awards’ goal is to encourage, educate, recognize and reward students who demonstrate that “character counts,” by exemplifying the qualities of trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

And 16 Citizenship Award winners will be given $20,000 scholarships to Schreiner University, as part of the joint effort of Rotary and its partners.