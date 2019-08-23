Free cold water offered at Elm Creek Park

There have been free bottles of cold water in labeled white coolers in two locations in Elm Creek Park all summer, for the taking; and the volunteer providers at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church say it was an inspired idea during the summer of 2018.

The small volunteer group is winding down their project for this summer, but they are already planning to start meeting again on this before Memorial Day in 2020.

Darleen Allan and Leslie Russell, residents of the Elm Creek Park neighborhood and members at St. Paul’s UMC, said this water bottle project was inspired in 2018, in this order; by God, and Harvey Hiigel and the church’s pastor at the time.

Allan said early one morning in August last year, Pastor Randall Hillburn came to a stop at the intersection of Lois and Methodist Encampment Road near the church.

He saw Harvey Hiigel at the corner in the park trying to get a drink of water from the city-installed water fountain, the only one in the park.

Hiigel, a daily “walker” in the park, is a senior citizen who has had multiple surgeries on his back and that morning he was having trouble bending over the water fountain for a drink of cold water.

He walks now almost unassisted, except he carries his cane “just in case.”

Allan said Hillburn, who is retired from the ministry now, continued on to the church office about a block away, but he felt inspired to find something he could do to help.

When Hillburn approached Allan and Russell and proposed a volunteer church project for what was left of that summer, a small group of volunteers quickly organized a weekly session to meet at the church to label each new water bottle with a message.

It reads, “If anyone is thirsty, let him come to Me and drink.” John 7:37,” and “Compliments of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment Rd. 830-895-2212.” It also has a graphic of the Methodist “flame and cross” logo.

The church paid for labels 2 1/4 x 8 inches, long enough to wrap around each water bottle, and began buying cases of bottled water locally.

To distribute their cold water, they bought two sizes of inexpensive coolers, two each.

The larger one is marked “Empty,” and serves as a base for the smaller one on top that holds the water bottles, and ice or frozen gel packs.

Allan’s stack is next to a bench by the graveled walking path and under a tree at the south end of the park, bordering Lois Street. Russell’s cooler is under a tree at the north end of the same park section near the cross street where walkers sometimes park their vehicles.

Allan and Russell volunteered to deliver the water to the park and re-stock the coolers.

They gave away about 500 bottles of water that month last year.

Allan said she went then, and goes now, twice a day early morning and in the afternoon filling it with 12-16 bottles, as she finds the cooler empty each day by then.

Russell refills the other cooler about 6:45 each morning.

This year, the second summer for their project, they started at Memorial Day and will continue through Labor Day Weekend.

So far they’ve bought and labeled about 2,300 water bottles this summer.

“It’s really been awesome. People are so appreciative, and some of them have come to the church to give us donations and tell us ‘thank you’,” Allan said.

She said she also found a card in the cooler one day that said “thank you,” but the person also asked if they could have a restroom added to the park.

Another day a nearby resident brought two boys into the park while Allan was there, to accuse them of using the water from the coolers to fill water balloons. She asked Allan to give them a lecture.

On a brighter note, an unknown park-walker contributed a small plastic water dish by Allan’s coolers, for dogs to drink from.

Allan wrote in the church newsletter recently “Confessions of a Water Bottle Ministry Junkie,” saying it’s a fib to say she’s doing something good for others and fulfilling a community need.

The real reason, she wrote, was that she gets an incredible rush twice a day from people who say how much they appreciate what the church group is doing. She called it “warm fuzzies twice daily.”

She said she witnesses unbelievable generosity from the congregation and from strangers, and that it has humbled her to see the church volunteers work on this.

Allan said she saw a young mother with children on the walking path who sat on the bench and shared a bottle of water, and the family interaction made her glad,

“We do need some men, though, someone with strong backs and good knees. Filled water bottles weigh more than you think they would, to carry from the car.”

Hiigel knows the church group recognizes he is the reason for this project, but he mainly enjoys making his way around the walking path, stopping often to rest and to talk to the many other walkers with whom he exchanges greetings and stories.

“Some people seem to feel bad about reaching in to take the water, but it’s free and they have to stay hydrated,” he said. “I just like everybody to be friendly and to smile at each other. I tease them until they smile.”

Allan and others call Hiigel the “unofficial mayor of Elm Creek Park” and say he loves to talk to everyone he sees there.