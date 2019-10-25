KISD trustees discuss pre-AP classes

Kerrville ISD trustees held a regular meeting Oct. 21, discussing construction projects, high school pre-AP classes, and an application for an exception for maximum class size.

Bond update

Superintendent Mark Foust presented his monthly update on the construction bond program for board meetings.

On the new Hal Peterson Middle School, Foust reported receiving best bids on subcontractors; that site clearing and pad site development is almost done; underground utilities are next as they must have a main water line/fire connection to the Olympic Drive site first before they can start building “up.” Foust said they can “go vertical” once an onsite fire hydrant is active.

He said after that, contractors will begin pouring foundations starting with the gyms, probably in December. Pre-construction meetings are scheduled on Mondays every other week, and include the “trades” working on the project.

The upcoming events list included a date and time for the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Hal Peterson Middle School, which was first scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at the construction site.

At Monday’s meeting, Foust said because of forecasted bad weather, they were rescheduling this ceremony for Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m.

Foust reported on progress on Package 2 renovations including roofs, HVAC, MEP and 21st century renovations.

Foust said the goal is still to be completed on time, under budget and with highest quality. The target date for completion is ideally December 2020, he said. Bidding, negotiating and permitting at or below a “guaranteed maximum price” are still expected between early November this year and early 2020.

The school district’s ag facility progressed to a planning and design kickoff meeting on Oct. 21; and other steps are to follow between now and August 2021.

Material Testing contract,

new HPMS

KISD must hire a third-party materials testing company for the Hal Peterson Middle School Project, to ensure construction materials and methods meet the specifications outlined by project architects and engineers.

The KISD board received earlier in October a copy of a contract with Fugro USA Land, Inc., which Foust said outlines the scope of work and associated costs. Trustees voted 7-0 to approve this contract.

College Board Pre-AP audit/site visit

Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom and Shelby Balser from Tivy High School presented information on a recent site visit to THS by three College Board representatives checking on the high school’s Pre-Advanced Placement courses.

The College Board visitors met with Pre-AP teachers; and with students who have taken the Pre-AP classes, to get personal comments. And the visitors made classroom visits to some of those classes, before de-briefing with the THS leadership team.

Balser provided six student quotes, and three teacher quotes; and Engstrom said they are planning to “grow” these courses. They said they have to communicate the importance of participating in this high school program down to elementary students and their parents, especially of those younger students who are interested in STEM courses.

Maximum class

size exception

The agenda said that due to unanticipated student enrollment growth, the district has exceeded the state’s 22:1 maximum class-size limit at three of the four elementary campuses.

As of Oct. 17, KISD exceeded this limit for kindergarten classes as follows, Daniels Elementary, two classes; and Nimitz and Starkey elementaries, three classes each.

The administration said districts that so exceed this limit can apply to the Texas Education Agency in Austin for an “exception.”

Such exceptions may be granted by the TEA for several reasons, including unanticipated growth, for the length of one school year; and the district must give written notice to parents of the affected students by a 31-day deadline after the exception has been granted.

The agenda item said, “The benefits of adding an additional class at this time of year do not outweigh the negative impact it would have on the students who would be involved in district-wide class-size leveling.” The administration listed the financial impact as saving one teacher salary of about $50,000.

The administration recommended board approval of submission of a request for this exception to the TEA, and it passed 7-0.

Recognitions

The Hal Peterson Middle School seventh-grade boys, eighth grade boys and eighth grade girls cross-country athletes were honored at the October meeting for their District Meet finishes in first to third place; and finishing as the seventh grade cross country District Champions.

Their season was described by Coach Grant Palmer.

Principal Shelby Balser from Tivy High School introduced two THS students who scored so high on the National Merit exams that one young man, Richard Quach, was named a “Commended Recipient;” and one young woman, Clarissa Nowlin, was named an “Hispanic Scholar Recipient.”

Trustee nominations

to committees

Two sets of assignments were made for trustees to serve on committees or boards, one within KISD and the other for the Kerr Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.

For KISD’s District Safety Committee nomination, Trustee Jack Stevens Jr. was elected by his fellow KISD trustees to serve on that board.

And Trustee Marty Lenard and former Trustee Patrick Freedle agreed to continue to fill seats on the KCAD board.

Campus Improvement Plans

Three Campus Improvement Plans were outlined by Principals Tamela Crawford from HPMS, Steve Schwarz from Hill Country High School and Shelby Balser from Tivy High School.

Crawford outlined student achievement in seventh grade reading and writing, and eighth grade reading in a chart that compared “Meets” student performance level between 2018 and 2019; and “Masters” those skills also in 2018 and 2019. She said they created a 90-minute class “block” to have students work on both subjects with the same teacher for more time; and it was showing students improving.

Schwarz discussed post-secondary success and partner-employers for their varying numbers of students from year to year. He also discussed how they prepare HCHS students to take the junior college entrance exam, if they request that and are considered “ready” for that step.

Balser also presented information about student achievement, discussing Algebra I and English II scores from 2018 and ’19; and their possible paths to “post-secondary readiness,” trying to empower all students to and past graduation to careers and/or college. She also said THS would hold “College Night” on Oct. 31 (with a Halloween theme) and a Career Day at the high school on Nov. 21.

Use of HCYEC

Trustees approved the interlocal agreement with Kerr County for use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center as a school district evacuation site in the event of a school district emergency. County officials approved this agreement in their meeting Oct. 15.

Upcoming events

Listed on the Upcoming Events Report were future dates for three future KISD Trustee board meetings, including Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the administration building.