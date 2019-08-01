Young creating a step forward for high-schoolers

Dr. Kendall Young is a leading counselor at Tivy High School and an on-campus coordinator for the college application process for THS seniors, but she also has been advising upperclassmen on that process, outside of Tivy’s walls.

This summer she expanded her consulting gig to “College Applications and Coffee @ Pax: Session 2.”

For a fee, she offered other sessions since January for students to apply to college and write their required essays. The students start getting more anxious when school ends, she said. Some just want to get their applications in; and some are meeting early application deadlines. It depends on where they want to apply.

This is offered based on her professional skills, but outside her counseling responsibilities for Kerrville ISD; and the Pax coffee shop in downtown Kerrville is one of Young’s nearly daily stops.

The Pax staff welcomed her to occupy a couple tables to talk to college-bound students one on one, and use their laptop computer connections as they work.

“I’ve been consulting students from Fredericksburg about their college applications before, about 10 summers, and called it ‘Coffee and College’. It was for rising seniors,” Young said.”I do it through my job, naturally, and it’s one area I especially love. This summer the unique destination included Pax.

“The main reason this summer was the college entrance scandal that hit the news last spring,” she said. “We delve into the students’ authentic skills and characteristics; and do a lot of research into possible degree plans. And we do all this to find each of them the right match for a school.”

She described a multi-step system for prospective students to apply to college, including focusing on a degree plan; listing all the student’s clubs and organizations and any studies abroad; and getting as much research done as possible before the student visits a campus.

“Colleges try to increase their graduation rates every year, and my goal is to get the students here connected before they arrive,” Young said.

She helps find a faculty member in the field they are interested in, where they want to attend college. Then maybe on an advance visit, they can sit in on one of his or her classes.

Young has written a book on this process, titled “Curated College.”

One driving force for her is that most people who provide this service charge thousands of dollars. “I don’t believe it should cost that much. College is one of the most important investments for their futures, and they must research this. They need a game plan and it must be followed through.”

She said most college tours are generic.

“I ask them to dig deeper and find someone in a specific department to go visit. When my son went to college, they rolled out the red carpet for him, even with ‘welcome’ signs with his name on them. And I thought, if every new college student had that experience ...”

Young said she set up a visit with a dean in a specific program for one student who wanted to study film.

And student Race Risinger added, “We’re getting all these connections in Kerrville, Texas, a small town.”

Young said categories that take extra time to complete on the application include for each student, every extracurricular activity they have been part of; their “community service” work; their honors awards; and their summer activities.

Young said the “prompt” for the essay portion is, “What is your story?” and it is expected to include the student’s opportunities and challenges in high school. This is, “Who are you?” through a story.

Student participants

Race Risinger, a 2020 THS senior, said he is set on the Business School at the University of Texas at Austin, but also will probably apply to Southern Methodist University and Vanderbilt.

He said he gets advice from everyone including his sister, but he’s been attending sessions with Young this summer for her guidance in writing his required essay (650 words) and working on the categories of his past activities that will contribute to his application.

Young said the State of Texas has a website, www.applytexas.org, that can be used to apply for many of the state’s public – and some private - universities. She’s used it many times before, but for 2019-20, the state changed the requirements for the essay portion.

The application is nine pages, all digitized. Other schools’ applications depend on the individual school’s location and/or their own application forms.

This is part of what she guides high school students through in her summer sessions.

“My essay is almost done; and I’m going through the other categories I need to fill in on my application,” Risinger said.

He’s juggled two summer jobs with weekly sessions with Young.

“She told me to close my eyes and envision my future,” Risinger said.

“Then we work backwards from that goal,” Young said. “Where does he want to be in five or 10 years? He needs to envision his first paycheck; and know what various jobs in his field actually pay, and the names of people who are doing well in his field now.

“From there, we get down to, what does he have to major in, to do that? And can you get into that school for that major? We have to strategize each application, and timing is critical,” Young said.

Tivy senior Cole Mixon said he wants to be a chief information officer somewhere, working on somebody’s data systems. That means a college major of business/marketing or information management systems.

He’s planning to apply to Baylor and Texas Christian universities, and possibly others.

Mixon said his essay is “in its rough early stage” so far; and he’s been working with Young on that part of his application. “It’s probably the hardest part so far, but I kind of like writing my own essay.”

He said he doesn’t have a summer job with a regular paycheck, because he’s been going to football workouts since the second week of June and working on the college application in between.

Young said some colleges and universities are “first-come, first-served” for applicants; while others accept new students’ applications but do not necessarily schedule them for the exact majors they want.

Young and the students she counsels track, from year to year, which universities have which system.

“I counsel them to ‘craft’ their senior year courses (at Tivy) to set them up the best for the colleges they want to apply to,” she said, and guides them in the letters of recommendations they seek, sending their transcripts, and sending their test scores.

“If they take enough ‘advance placement” (AP) tests, they can get college credit before leaving high school to attend college, and could graduate from college early,” Young said. “The students I work with know their college freshman year schedule even before orientation, and what their four years will look like.”

Future ‘College and Coffee’ sessions

Young said she will continue with these one-on-one sessions at Pax on Wednesdays through the end of July; and then the schedule will change as she returns to her school-year job at Tivy.

Those interested in these meetings can email her at drkendalyoung@ gmail.com.

This is her private business, with Young drawing on her professional skills and experience.

This summer, she’s worked with 20-plus students including a handful from San Antonio and Boerne.

“But some can’t go to a four-year college, their first choice; so we have to have a plan for each of them on how to get there, junior college first and then the university.”

She said she thought about how coaches have camps; and this “College and Coffee” is greater in depth, one-on-one.