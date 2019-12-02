Rotarians donate toys, gifts to Samaritan’s Purse - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Rotarians donate toys, gifts to Samaritan’s Purse

Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019

The Rotary Club of Kerrville - Morning (Morning Rotary) was recently joined by Past District 5840 Governor Jan Livingston who helped the club members pack shoe boxes with Christmas gifts for boys and girls.

The boxes were filled with fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. The shoebox program is an outreach of Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child.

“The Samaritan’s Purse shoebox project really puts things into perspective for our members around the holidays. We have a great time collecting the gifts and creatively ‘stuffing’ them in the small shoeboxes. What I think we appreciate most though, is the simple reality check that these small gifts, like a toothbrush, pair of socks, and a box of LEGOs, will make a world of difference for the less-fortunate kiddos who receive these boxes. Our lives in Kerrville, Texas are blessed, and this project allows us to pay it forward,” said Morning Rotary President, Jon Tilley.

If you’re interested in fellowshipping over breakfast and like serving the community, Kerrville Morning Rotary may be a fit for you. You’re welcome to visit and enjoy a full breakfast with us at the KROC Center on Thursday mornings at 6:45 am. For information, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary. org.

