Work ‘Wellness Check’ finds curable cancer

Kimesue Flood-Ellis met her new husband Rodney Ellis through their church here in Kerrville, after she joined the staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center almost two years ago.

They were married Oct. 5 this year, but a diagnosis from test results of a required employee “Wellness Check” only a week before their wedding almost derailed their plans.

Flood-Ellis said she started about 20 months ago at PRMC as a fulltime employee, and has been working on the Materials Management staff, inventorying and replacing needed supplies in various departments in the hospital, including the Ambulatory Care Center and Surgical Care.

PRMC has a “Wellness Program” for employees, under which they earn bonus points for maintaining their own good health, getting check-ups and screenings. The goal and earned result of that self-wellness care is that those employees can earn a three-figure check each calendar year as a bonus.

The wellness checks include a “biometric screening;” and Flood-Ellis scheduled that last September, to see a doctor and have the requisite blood tests and routine check-up.

But it didn’t turn out to be routine.

“My blood test results went to the doctor. And my red and white platelet counts were all low. So they tested my spleen and it raised all kinds of red flags with Dr. Dawn Gonzalez,” she said.

“A year before that, my counts were somewhat low, in the tests then, but not like this past fall.”

The diagnosis was Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

And she and Rodney had planned a destination wedding on the beach on Padre Island a week after this very disturbing news.

That doctor said Flood’s spleen was enlarged and thought she should see a specialist.

“She told me she normally doesn’t remove a spleen; and that she thought treatment would take care of it. Her diagnosis was confirmed the Friday before our wedding; and I had a bone marrow biopsy, then a PET scan.

“And we talked about whether to postpone the wedding or not. I just felt like we should go ahead with our plans.”

Ellis agreed and the couple, along with some family members, made the trip to the Gulf Coast as planned.

She proudly shows off the photos of the happy occasion on the sunlit beach; and the couple said they have no regrets about their decision.

They returned to Kerrville to the treatment plan that had already been laid out by her doctors.

She agreed to four sessions of chemotherapy, one per week, with a medicine that targets her particular cancer. It was an immunotherapy with the drug Rituxan.

“It’s a form of chemo-therapy, but targeted to my problem,” Flood-Ellis said.

“The first one was rough, and it made me nauseous, so they gave me something for that. Since then, mainly I was just tired all the time,” she said, that Thursday on the last treatment day. “I think I’ll just go home today and rest tomorrow. I stayed home most of those Fridays. But it will be over now.”

She was still working almost full-time, with the treatments scheduled in an oncology treatment room in the Ambulatory Care Center.

Every patient in this situation gets to know the nurses and other caregivers, but in her case, she already knew the staff and their work and the facility from the inside out.

That last treatment last week, she said she had been looking around the room, mentally inventorying what she had to take care of when she returned to work.

“It’s been weird seeing this process from the patient’s side.”

She feels once she’s considered in remission, she will continue to be checked every three months; and have more blood-work done.

She recalled that she had a previous check-up at a local clinic; and had absolutely no symptoms.

“I moved here two and a half years ago; and if it were not for my job, I wouldn’t have known all these doctors or had the test that found my problem,” she said. “But we kept with our wedding plans for the beach wedding at North Padre.”

Now her family has grown from her mother and stepfather here, and other relatives outside Kerrville, to include Rodney and his son; plus her “family” of friends at PRMC who have been cheering her on, all through her medical battle.

Hospital ‘Wellness Program’

Flood-Ellis and Lisa Winters of the PRMC staff said this wellness program includes online “lessons,” physical challenges, some videos to watch, an on-line screening process, mammograms for staff members, and regular checkups with an eye doctor and dentist.

The hospital’s employee insurance covers many of these tests and check-ups, Winters said.

“The employee probably can’t get the bonus unless they also do the bio-metric screening, the test Kimesue took that found her cancer,” Winters said. “If they get 500 points by a certain date, they get a $600 check.”