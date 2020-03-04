“Meals on Wheels” delivery a lifeline for seniors in Kerr

Dietert Center is participating in the 18th annual “March for Meals,” a national month-long celebration of Meals on Wheels, aimed at raising awareness of the needs of the vulnerable seniors who rely on the vital meal service to remain independent at home.

The annual March for Meals commemorates the day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law the Older Americans Act, a measure that established a national nutrition program for seniors age 60 and older.

Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs across the county have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership, and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.

Kerrville’s Dietert Center will include the week of March 9-13 as a time to recognize and honor the volunteers who give their time and resources to deliver hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly of Kerr County. Those volunteers delivered more than 68,500 meals in 2019.

The Dietert Center’s current count of clients is at almost 340 seniors, said Brenda Thompson, executive director at the center.

She said while most are homebound and unable to shop and cook for themselves from day to day, some clients are served for temporary periods, for example if a person has had surgery or had a medical emergency, and is home recuperating.

In addition, state and local officials have been invited to participate in “ride-alongs” to deliver meals, speak out for seniors, and help raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn will be presenting a proclamation at the March 10 City Council meeting declaring March as “March for Meals Month.”

“Dietert began delivering meals in Kerr County in 1969 ahead of the Older Americans Act passage, so we truly have been in the forefront of helping our seniors,” said Thompson, “We would not have been able to complete this service without the dedicated 200 volunteers helping us.

“Seventeen in-town/county routes which account for up to 280 meals per day are delivered by these wonderful volunteers,” Thompson said. “We also have 10 weekly routes Mondays and Thursdays that go farther out into the county to make sure no one is left out. We have delivered more than 550,000 in the last 10 years and we are determined to keep going for the years to come.”

Most routes are in and around Kerrville, plus some in Ingram and Center Point.

Bethanie Miller, MOW coordinator, can be contacted at 896-8117 to discuss qualifications.

Linnette Shine schedules the volunteers, and orders the meals the next day. For example, they needed 255 for last Friday.

Shine said, “We get thank-you calls often; and comments on how happy and glad the people are to see us.”

Thompson stressed that income level is not a determinant for qualification.

The goal of the local program is to help residents remain in their homes, in familiar surroundings, with their pets, in a safe and independent manner with dignity and respect.

Volunteer driver

Dawne Church was a volunteer with a regular route beginning 2005, but now makes herself available as a substitute driver if a regular volunteer can’t do it. She’s called frequently by Dietert, and has experience with almost all their routes now.

The route notes on a clipboard given to each volunteer can be detailed, including whether or not they should leave a donated newspaper, or the person has a dog and don’t enter unless the dog is penned up, whether they want or can have the bread or milk with a meal, whether they need a “regular” or diabetic meal.

She calls back to the office if someone isn’t home or doesn’t answer the door, as a “well-check.”

“I’ve been all over town and met a lot of nice people,” Church said. “They’re often living alone, maybe with help from children or grandchildren, and want to talk when I come. They’re lonely and sometimes I’m the only person they’ll see that day. I’ve learned to talk walking in and backing out, so I can get the route done between about 10:10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.”

Each stop she checks off “delivered” or “not delivered,” and turns in her clipboard to the MOW office when she returns.

She said the drivers are surveyed to give the office their mileage, time and number of stops.

“It’s my pleasure to be available to do this,” she said.

Friday she had stops where the recipients were waiting at their doors when she arrived. And at one house a man came outside down his sidewalk to the curb to meet her, saying, “I’m hungry. I’ve been waiting for you.”

Church said the meal she gave him probably was his only food for that day.

Qualifications

Those requesting to receive delivered meals are asked to answer questions about their living situation, to evaluate their needs.

Assessors from the Dietert program use the answers to the questions to score each person on impairments and needed services.

Those questions include:

• Can you dress, feed yourself? Groom yourself?

• Can you take a bath or shower unassisted?

• Can you get in or out of your bed or chair, and walk without help?

• Can you clean your house? Can you do heavy housework including yard work and taking out your garbage?

• Can you do your own laundry, fix your own meals, take your own medicine, do your own shopping?

• Do you have problems keeping your balance?

• Can you open jars, cans and bottles; heat a frozen or chilled MOW meal safely; use your microwave to heat up a MOW meal if necessary, or call someone to assist you?

• If MOW could not be delivered, would you have access to food?

This survey begins with, “The purpose is to identify those clients who would not have access to food if Dieter’s MOW kitchen is unable to operate, or the person might need added help with frozen or chilled meals.”

At the bottom, it says, “Please ask to check their refrigerator for food supply.”

A minimum score qualifies a person for meal delivery.

Funding

This service is a balancing act to cover the costs.

Thompson said in January in Kerrville they delivered more than 6,000 meals.

Dietert is reimbursed from federal funds $5.31 per meal when the true cost is $7.74. So only about 3,200 of those meals were paid for by federal funds as part of the San Antonio area.

“That’s why we raise about $500,000 per year to offset the difference. Some centers don’t deliver to the number of people past their funding, and keep a ‘wait-list.’ In Kerrville there is no wait-list. We don’t do that,” Thompson said. “There are no income guidelines. Some people give us donations. The Dietert Center’s program is not a true program just for poor people.”