KPD warns of counterfeit currency being circulated

Kerrville Police Department officials are warning local merchants and residents that counterfeit $100 bills are being circulated in Kerrville.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public information officer, an unidentified male subject purchased $40 worth of merchandise from a woman holding a garage sale on July 14.

“The male suspect paid for the items with a $100 bill. The victim gave the male suspect $60 in change and the male suspect and his female companion left in an unidentified vehicle,” Lamb said. “Later, the victim examined the bill and observed it to be counterfeit.”

Lamb said a KPD officer was called to the scene and observed the bill had red Chinese characters printed on it.

“The types of bills are available for sale online, although posessing them is a crime in the United States,” Lamb said.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-20s, stands an estimated 6 ft. 2 inches tall, has a stocky build with a full beard. The female subject is described as heavy-set with blonde hair and tatoos and is also believed to be in her mid-20s.

“They were possibly driving a blue van, unknown make and model,” Lamb said.

The $100 bills used recently (and pictured) are reportedly intended to train Chinese cashiers in counting American currency, Lamb said.

KPD encourages anyone who encounters a suspicious banknote to examine it carefully for the presence of the security features such as color-changing ink (located on the denomination in the lower right hand corner), which will shift from copper to green when the bill is tilted; the watermark, which is visible from either side of the bill when it is held up to the light; and the security strip, which is also visible when held up to the light. Additionally, $100 bills have two extra security features; a color changing liberty bell (copper to green) in the inkwell to the right of the portrait, and a purple 3-D security strip to the right of the portrait that will show “USA” and “100” when tilted.

“If a person is not sure if their bill is genuine, we ask them to call us at 257-8181 and we will be happy to respond and check the bill for them,” Lamb said.

According to Lamb, possession of the bills used is a crime in the United States. In order for a novelty or training bills to be legal, they must be one and a half times larger than the genuine bill and printed only on one side.

KPD is also investigating four other cases that date back to August 2018 in which two firearms were purchased by the same white male subject at a local gun show, Lamb said.

In January, according to Lamb, an unknown white male suspect purchased food at a local restaurant and on July 5, an unknown suspect purchased merchandise at another garage sale.