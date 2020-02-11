Sheriff provides insight to candidate forum

Voters had the unprecedented opportunity Wednesday night, Feb. 5, to hear from candidates vying for the Kerr County Sheriff as they answered questions posed by the man who currently holds the position they seek.

Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer served as moderator for the Kerr County Sheriff Forum held at Schreiner University, which was also live-streamed on the Kerrville United website and broadcast by JAM Broadcasting and supplied by questions submitted from local citizens.

More than 200 citizens attended the forum and the video has been viewed nearly 3,000 times thus far.

“The last thing I want to see is that it (the election) becomes nothing but a popularity vote,” Hierholzer said. “And I hope that we don’t do that with this election. It’s too important. This is going to change the face of the top law enforcement officer and the agency that serves over 1,100 square miles and over 50,000 people over the next four years.”

Hierholzer was honored for his 20 years of service to the community and was welcomed by applause as he took the microphone to begin the forum.

“My entire adult life has been with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office,” Hierholzer said. “And that’s been an honor that no one could imagine, especially in this community.”

To add context to the scope of the job as sheriff, Hierholzer provided current details and statistics regarding the department.

“Currently, there are 116 employees in the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office,” Hierholzer said. “It’s an $11.8 million budget. The jail has 328 beds. In 2019 alone, we booked 3,922 people into that jail. We served 228,315 meals in that jail. We had an average jail population of 216.”

For the patrol division, Hierholzer said, officers answered 16,000 calls for service and the criminal investigations division carries a daily case load of 20 cases per investigator.

Hierholzer said the warrants and civil division served 2,873 civil papers.

“We served or received 2,391 new criminal arrest warrants,” Hierholzer said. “The warrant division did 298 transports.”

He pointed out that the sheriff’s office takes up nearly one-third of the county’s entire budget.

“So it is a very serious position and I hope that these six candidates are doing it because they truly have a servant’s heart,” Hierholzer said, “not because they want prestige or their name in the paper.”

Hierholzer then explained that each candidate would have a two-minute time limit for introductions and one minute to answer each question and a two-minute closing statement.

All six candidates were present at the forum and included Republican candidates KCSO public information and training officer Elias Garcia, Kerr County Jail corrections officer Tommy Hill, retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Larry Leitha and KCSO CID Capt. Carol Twiss; and Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.