KPD recover stolen vehicle, find suspect with stab wound

Kerrville Police are working through the details of a spectacular series of events that ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle, the revelation of a stabbing victim, a vehicle accident and the detention of five individuals ranging in age of 16-20 years old Monday afternoon.

According to Kerrville Police Department’s Jonathan Lamb, public information officer, a manager of a fast food restaurant located in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker called to report “five young people causing a disturbance” and that the individuals had left driving a black Dodge Charger.

Six minutes later, Lamb said, at 1:19 p.m., Lamb said the vehicle was located.

“A police officer driving a marked police unit saw the black Dodge Charger driving on Loop 534 at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction,” Lamb said. “The officer began to turn around to initiate an investigative stop and the driver immediately accelerated away at a high rate of speed.”

Lamb said the officer continued to redirect his vehicle while the suspect sped off.

“The driver of the charger then wrecked in the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Loop 534,” Lamb said.

According to Lamb, four of the occupants of the wrecked Charger immediately jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee towards Riverside Drive and the Kerrville Schreiner City Park.

“One occupant, a 20-year-old female with a Kerrville address, was injured in the wreck and stayed at the scene,” Lamb said.

KPD officers, along with Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to the area to assist in locating the subjects who fled, Lamb said.

“Two of them, a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were located in the area,” Lamb said. “The 20-year-old male, who was later determined to be the driver of the car, was found to be suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. The subject told officers that the stab wound occurred a week a go during a fight in San Antonio and the injury was aggravated during the car wreck.”

The 17-year-old male subject was found to be in possession of marijuana, Lamb said.

“Over the next hour, the last two subjects, both 16-year-old males, were located in the area of Loop 534 and Riverside Drive,” Lamb said.

According to Lamb, the Dodge Charger was reported to be stolen out of Spring, Texas, near Houston.

The 20-year-old female was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio due to the injuries she sustained in the vehicle accident.

“Her condition is unknown and she has not been charged at this time,” Lamb said.

Lamb said the driver of the vehicle, who has a San Antonio address, was also transported to San Antonio due to the stab wound injury, which was aggravated during the accident.

“His condition is unknown at this time,” Lamb said. “He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.”

The 17-year-old male, who also has a San Antonio address, was arrested for possession of marijuana under two ounces and evading arrest or detention. He remains in the Kerr County jail pending bond.

The two 16-year-old suspects were taken into custody by the Juvenile Probation Office and both face charges of evading arrest or detention.

One was found to be a runaway from the Houston area and the other has a San Antonio address.

KPD continues to investigate the incident