Rommel to lead SU’s Hill Country College Fund campaign

Schreiner University has commenced the Hill Country College Fund Campaign for 2019-20.

The Fund, now in its 41st year, is a program by way of which Schreiner University raises funds to be used solely for tuition assistance for deserving, need-based students from Kerr and surrounding counties to attend the University. A. Ross Rommel, Jr. has been named Chairman for the 2019-20 Hill Country College Fund Campaign.

This year the Fund has targeted the sum of $625,000 as its goal. The financial aid provided by the Hill Country College Fund represents a very important component of the tuition assistance the University has provided to 98 percent of its students this year.

The Hill Country College Fund is earmarked for allocation solely to students who are financially disadvantaged and who would otherwise be unable to attend the University.

The Hill Country College Fund is truly a community initiative. Each year more than 500 individuals, companies and foundations contribute to the program. The overwhelming success of past campaigns signals the community's recognition of the significant benefits that stem from the assistance the fund provides to the university's students.

Not only does that aid directly benefit students by providing them a quality education, but, moreover, it redounds to the benefit of Kerr and surrounding counties because in many instances such students elect to remain and work in the Hill Country.

This year more than 50 individuals will work as volunteers to further the fund's campaign objectives. These volunteers come from across the community. Many are Schreiner University alums. Others currently serve on the university's board of trustees or serve on the university's faculty and staff. Still others are individuals who have no formal affiliation with the university, but who are impressed with the academic initiatives being undertaken by the university and the value of the education it affords its students.

A kickoff lunch heralding the start of this year's campaign is currently scheduled for Oct. 2, at the university. It is important to remember that donations to the Fund give area students access to a premier place of learning where they will find a personalized education that prepares them for meaningful work and purposeful lives.

By donating to this initiative one is investing in the lives of these deserving students. And a very significant and meaningful return on that investment will be felt in this community for years to come.

Should you wish to learn more about the Hill Country College Fund, call 792-7201.