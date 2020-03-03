OLH honor students to host ‘March Madness’ tourney

In the spirit of “March Madness,” members of the Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School National Honor Society will host a basketball tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, the goal of which is to raise money for a local health-services organization.

OLH students as well as students in grades 8 through 12 from other area schools are invited to participate in the co-ed, half-court, 3-on-3 tournament, which will continue into the evening until the winning team emerges. Prizes will include gift cards and sports gear.

“Our school places great emphasis on service to the community,” said Mary Beth Bauer, OLH faculty member and NHS sponsor, “and this first-annual tournament will be a fun way to assist a worthy organization, the Pregnancy Resource Center of Kerrville.”

To participate in the tournament, students must form three-member teams and pay a $15 per team entry fee. Parents and other interested individuals can observe tournament action for a minimum donation of $5 per person. Additional donations in support of this NHS project are welcome.

Established in 1921 and now with chapters from coast to coast, NHS elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership and character. For more information, visit www.nhs.us.

OLH students who have earned membership in NHS and who help lead the organization are seniors Daniel Curran, president; Cody Davis, vice president; Ben Romero, secretary; Caeden Moody, treasurer; and Beverly McCullough, reporter. Other NHS members in the senior class are Mac Moody, Brooke Meismer, Miles Fluitt, Khahn Nguyen, Andrew Houdeshell and Annette Viveros.

OLH junior class members in NHS are Chase Ballay, Matthew Romero, Dalton Herndon, Dominic Civello, Catherine Westfall, Grace Morris and Matthew Cummings.

The NHS-sponsored basketball tournament is just one of numerous projects OLH students undertake throughout the school year for the betterment of the Hill Country, said Principal Therese Schwarz.

“To graduate, each OLH student must amass a minimum of 100 hours of service,” she explained. “We emphasize service to others along with academics in the interest of helping our graduates become well-rounded adults.”

Founded in 2002, non-profit OLH is committed to providing a quality college-preparatory education to high school students from throughout the Hill Country. It concentrates on strong academics, spiritual formation and commitment to community service. Last year’s graduating class qualified for more than $2.5 million in college scholarships. OLH recently earned reaccreditation as well as high marks for educational excellence from the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. OLH’s campus is located at 235 Peterson Farm Road near Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.

For enrollment or other OLH information, visit www.OurLadyoftheHills.org, or call 895-0501.