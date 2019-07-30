‘Shuttle’ volunteers needed

Peterson Regional Medical Center has a new pick up/delivery service in their main patient/visitor front parking lots that started the last week of June; the “Peterson Shuttle Service,” and the PRMC Auxiliary is seeking more volunteer drivers to help with this on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Judy Jones, volunteer coordinator, said the initial aim is to have a roving golf cart with a volunteer driver out in the front parking lots on Mondays and Tuesdays,

These volunteers will be watching for patients arriving for procedures and visitors who may need help getting to the front doors.

Jones has a handful of drivers and possible drivers, but she is trying to fill all the slots on Tuesdays first, the busiest day for out-patient procedures. She said she got this request from some departments such as joint replacement surgeries.

“So far this is roughly based on the surgery schedule for joint replacements and other surgeries, mainly on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Jones said.

The Auxiliary has plans to drive patients or guests from 7-11:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on all weekdays, Jones said, but she is first hoping to fill the volunteer slots on Tuesdays, and then on Mondays.

She said she needs eight or more volunteers for this as a start.

Each volunteer will be expected to drive the golf cart; carry a cell phone so he or she can be contacted from the hospital building; and return to the building, as needed, to pick up passengers to return them to their vehicles.

Otherwise they will be outside driving through the main front parking lots watching for arrivals who might want or need a ride to the front doors.

There is room for the driver and one passenger in the front, two more in the middle seat, and two more in the rear-facing seat.

“This service is for anybody who wants or needs it. I’m trying to set this up with our reserve of current volunteers, but we need several more new ones to help,” Jones said.

Those who want information, or to apply to join the Auxiliary, should call Jones at the main PRMC building at her office at 258-7630 during weekday business hours.

They have an electric golf cart with an overhead cover and open sides; and operation and safety training will be provided.

Prospective volunteers should phone Jones first and provide contact information for her to send the volunteer application.

“We need new added volunteers as soon as possible. People can call and go through the Auxiliary’s orientation and have their application processed, including a background check,” Jones said. “The application process includes a TB test.”