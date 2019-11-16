Growing to fulfill need in the area

The Hill Country Christian Counseling Center, Inc., “New Hope,” has expanded their current offices to added work space at 1127 E. Main St., Suite 100, in the “BCFS Building.”

The staff there says they are excited to stay in their current offices, but after three years, they were out of office space.

With some interior building renovations that took in two smaller adjacent offices, they now have added separate offices for each of the seven therapists on the staff.

“Although some counselors didn’t mind using the kitchen in the BCFS building as a counseling office, we now have an official office for each therapist,” said Executive Director Brenda Fudge.

To quote Winston Churchill, “Healthy citizens are the greatest assets any country can have;” and according to Fudge (for whom that is a favorite quote), that includes good mental health as well as physical well-being.

The mission of New Hope is providing “the highest quality counseling and educational services for all ages, utilizing affordable evidence-based practices to promote personal development and independence,” for truly outpatient mental health.

Their counselors work with a variety of issues including:

• Grief and loss;

• Violence, including anger management;

• Abuse, including domestic, sexual and substance;

• Post-traumatic stress disorder;

• Veterans’ issues, individuals and families;

• Aging and related issues;

• Attention deficit disorder and related disorders;

• Parenting skills;

• Divorce counseling;

• Pre-nuptual and marriage counseling;

• Anxiety and stress management;

• Depression and suicidal ideation;

• Non-traditional families;

• Chronic pain.

They started a working agreement with Raphael Clinic three years ago to provide clients with ‘primary medical care” there as needed, while working on other issues at New Hope.

Depression, especially

at holidays

Fudge was joined by two staff counselors, P.J. Prather, licensed clinical social worker; and Linda Wilbourn, licensed professional counselor; to discuss this aspect.

Wilbourn said depression slips up on a lot of people during the holidays, even when they tell themselves they are coping well.

Prather added, sometimes it’s because they may have unrealistic expectations for holidays.

The advice from these two professionals is that families should bring up this discussion about Nov. 1, - or immediately - not wait until Thanksgiving Day or Christmas week.

“I try to bring this up with my clients when I have scheduled appointments right before Christmas or right after New Year’s,” Prather said.

She has a client now for whom this Christmas will be the first one after her “significant other” died.

Some people don’t realize their symptoms are part of a “general depression” and ascribe their symptoms to other things, they said.

Wilbourn said if a person is chronically depressed, they may cancel appointments because they can’t get out of bed, where they stay with covers over their heads. But those people need to be around other people.

“Triggers could be anniversaries of a death or wedding or birthday or other milestones, whatever that person held precious,” Wilbourn said, “that leaves a big empty space.”

She and Prather said someone else might “call them out on this” including neighbors or friends who can say, “I haven’t seen you out for a while. Come for dinner.”

The two counselors said other people can call the New Hope office for advice, and perhaps set an appointment for both of them to come and talk with a counselor.

The counselors said depression and anxiety are clinically defined differently, but often the two happen together.

“The goal is to create new thought patterns. Do I control my behaviors or do my behaviors control me?” Prather said.

They said statistically there is an increase in suicides during holidays, and the most victims are upper middle class white males living in rural areas.

Fudge added that they also have read reports saying more than half of single car accidents are actually suicides, with the victim’s emotions in control, not necessarily their intent or a plan.

Staff, other services

Fudge said the staff is made up of seven therapists, including two licensed clinical social workers, two licensed professional counselor and two licensed chemical dependency counselors.

“Two of them see children ages four to 17 years old. We get referrals from preschool teachers and parents who see bad behavior; and we can provide parenting tips,” she said.

The staff also includes two bilingual therapists, she said; and everybody’s photos and biographies are on the website.

Fudge said in May during National Mental Health Month, New Hope helps with Kerrville State Hospital’s “Shatter the Stigma” events.

New Hope has a volunteer board of seven members with Cheryl Hord as current president.

The counseling service works with people in Kerr and surrounding counties, and also in Blanco County through a church there.

In 2018, they had 4,200 appointments with clients; and project 5,000 in 2019.

Referrals

Fudge said the New Hope team has been serving this community for more than 25 years; and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, affiliated with United Way of Kerrville and Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

A doctor’s referral is not required to get services.

New Hope can get referrals from schools, community organizations, churches, mental health organizations, hospitals, medical clinics and private practitioners.

Prospective clients also can ask about financial assistance.

Their usual hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. by appointment only; but added flexible appointment times are available to fit clients’ schedules.