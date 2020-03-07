NET program focuses on neighborhood projects

The City of Kerrville’s new “Neighborhood Enhancement Team” is gearing up for its first Neighborhood Enhancement Team event on Saturday, April 18; and is seeking volunteers’ calls by Monday, March 9, to work on projects that will take about 4 hours.

The first city area to be spruced up and rejuvenated will be the Doyle neighborhood bordering Town Creek, Holdsworth Drive and downtown.

City Code Enforcement Manager Donna Bowyer said she needs – by Monday, March 9 - both volunteers to sign up to work, and residents of that area to identify the fix-up jobs they need help with.

“This office designates one area at a time, to do this work; and everyone in that area is qualified to make a request,” she said. “Someone may need grass mowed, or trees trimmed, or railings built on stairs, or a handicapped ramp built.”

Bowyer said on Feb. 24, she walked with a group of community residents the streets of George Court, Miller, Pearl, West Davis, Upper, Webster, West Barnett and McFarland, to begin making a list of possible job sites.

“This is the area designated for the first program. A second project is planned for 2020, but the area for that one is not designated so far,” she said. “But we will designate another area to address problems and help people out. Residents can call and suggest a location.”

She said they have team registration forms, but individuals also can call in, to volunteer.

Remember, for this first project, she needs volunteers and project requests by Monday.

Residents can call Bowyer at her office at 258-1172, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or email her at donna.bowyer@Kerrvilletx.gov.

Bowyer said when the first group walked those streets near the Doyle School Community Center, they left an information packet on each door, that included a welcome letter, a registration form with spaces for a “wish list” for items to be done or areas to be addressed and/or team members to be listed.

“My goal is to find out what I can do to fix these problems,” she said. “We have neighborhood representatives working with us for this first project. They include Clifton Fifer, Pastor Allen Noah, Sylvia Lewis, Katy Givens and Judy Johnston. Clifton and Pastor Noah walked with us last week.”

That was part of Step One of this program.

Bowyer said her department has already arranged with Republic Services to provide bulk pick-up the week of April 15.

So residents in this area can put unwanted items at the curb for pick-up and have those gone before the Saturday the other projects are tackled.

The city has already trimmed trees away from the roadways and from power lines.

Kerrville Public Utility Board has checked all the street lighting and replaced bulbs where needed.

All fire hydrants in this area have been checked by the Kerrville Fire Department and fixed if that was needed.

Barriers at the dead-end streets above Town Creek were inspected and repaired if necessary.

“The city also replaced the old fencing at the west end of the City Maintenance Yard, on Paschal Street, after they removed some of the old fencing left from the Martin Pool that used to be there.”

The brochure says each NET event begins with a three to four week concentrated effort by the city to provide enhanced and coordinated services.

In addition to the items she listed (above), other possible services could be street repairs; enhanced police patrol; voluntary code enforcement evaluations of residential properties; clearing and mowing of vacant lots; boarding up or demolition of vacant or substandard structures; storm water inlet cleaning; and street and traffic sign replacements or enhancements.

That’s Step Two for a NET event.

She said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for work at Carver Park, and has their own schedule and plans for that space.

“Our goal is to have two of these NET projects per year, with one in the spring when the grass starts growing, and we can see where high grass and weeds need to be cut; and perhaps the second one in early fall.”

She said her March 9 deadline to get projects listed then gives her about a month to gather supplies and have a final volunteer list counted up.

Needed skills

The NET team registration form requests, in addition to numbers and age groups of team members, marking the list of skills or experience of those volunteers, such as painting, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, power tool operation, roofing, yard work, and/or house cleaning.

Teams also can mark their project preferences as first and second choices. The options listed include home repair (requiring skilled trades), painting, yard work, highway or river cleanup, or a blank to fill in another request.

There are rules about registering a team, including designating a captain, and having a legal guardian sign for each volunteer under age 18.

Team captains also can work with “Project Evaluators” from Bowyer’s department about needed materials and tools.

Future steps

Step Three will be a Neighborhood Enhancement Celebration at the conclusion of the three to four weeks of work for a NET Event, including a “progress report and celebration” neighborhood meeting to ask for feedback from residents on how this city/residents partnership began addressing the unique needs of each neighborhood.

The brochure says Step Four is the city and residents developing a “Sustainability Plan” for ongoing efforts to maintain the improvements that were made, and launch new activities and efforts for continued improvement and beautification.

Those possible activities could include a possible “neighborhood watch program,” cleanups, beautification, anti-pollution awareness, housing issues awareness, animal control awareness, and demolition projects.

The overall goal is that following a one-year program, each designated neighborhood will be encouraged and empowered to manage continued efforts and activities.

These NET Events are designed similar to the past local “Community Service Infusion” events, formerly coordinated by Partners in Ministry and then the Christian Men’s Job Corps. The concept now is part of the city’s Kerrville 2050 Plan.