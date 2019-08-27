Deadline Friday county long-term planning volunteers

The deadline is fast approaching this Friday, Aug. 30, for Kerr County citizens who would like to step up and serve their fellow taxpayers on a long-range capital improvements planning committee.

Formation of the committee, proposed by Judge Rob Kelly and approved by the four commissioners a couple of months ago, will research the county’s construction needs and costs, zero-in on necessary job specifications and make recommendations regarding a few of the county’s larger projects anticipated in the near future.

The committee will consist of seven members, including two elected officials from the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, plus one nominee from each of the five members of that governing entity.

This is not a call for vendors or bidders of any kind. Sought to serve, instead, are citizens who have areas of expertise and who feel their knowledge could assist and advise the county in its planning activities.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve on the committee is asked to apply by getting in touch with the commissioner who represents the precinct in which they live. Volunteer offers made after the end of August will not be considered.

County commissioners include:

Precinct 1 – Harley David Belew (830-792-2213 or hbelew@co.kerr.tx.us)

Precinct 2 – Tom Moser (830-792-2214 or tmoser@co.kerr.tx.us)

Precinct 3 – Jonathan Letz (830-792-2216 or jletz@co.kerr.tx.us)

Precinct 4 – Don Harris (830-792-2217 or dharris@co.kerr.tx.us)

Judge Rob Kelly (830-792-2211 or cojudge@co.kerr.tx.us)

For more information, call the commissioners’ court office at 792-2211, visit it at the courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and noon or email commissioners@co.kerr.tx.us.

Appointments of those chosen to serve are expected to be made during the 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court. That meeting is open to the public and will be held in the first-floor courtroom at the Kerr County Courthouse.