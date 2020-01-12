Stock show participation boosts confidence, funds

The annual Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show kicks off for 2020 on Jan. 12; and Wyatt Cline and Lizzie Scales are two Kerrville ISD students who are raising their 4-H projects with an eye toward the auction at the climax of the show.

Wyatt Cline

Wyatt Cline of Kerrville, age 13, is a seventh grader at Hal Peterson Middle School, and lives with his mother in an apartment in town. So he boards his meat goat Blaze in one of the pens at the Project Barn at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

This is his fourth year in 4-H and he has shown meat goats – one per year – since he started in 2016.

“I was in fourth grade when I joined 4-H and the first thing I did when I joined was show a meat goat,” he said. “I’ve always showed meat goats, one at a time, partly because I can only sell one at each show.”

“The money goes right into his college fund,” his mother Kristen said, adding their expenses for each animal also come out of the same funds.

He said his mother showed lambs and his grandfather showed steers, so this runs in his family.

Wyatt said, “We live in an apartment and don’t want to keep him there. We can’t, really.”

In addition to raising his one meat goat per year for the Stock Show, Cline is an officer in the Kerrville 4-H Club.

Goat project

He said when he and his mother buy each young “kid” (this one last July), they weigh about 80 pounds.

It is the young owner’s responsibility to make sure the goat gains weight between the time he buys it and the annual Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show in January

Wyatt said Blaze now weighs about 104 pounds.

Wyatt also plays football at HPMS (center position) and takes honors classes, so in addition to his regular school schedule and classwork, he has football practice some parts of the school year.

And twice a day, morning and afternoon, his mother takes him to the Project Barn to do all the necessary chores to raise and train a healthy meat goat suitable to be judged in the show rings at the Livestock Show.

Every day he has to put food in the container in the pen, and water; and clean the pen. And two or three days per week he takes Blaze outside the Project Barn to be able to run around the track there, an exercise that builds the goat’s muscles.

Also, Wyatt said he walks the goat up and down the central aisle of the barn as he has to do in the show ring

“The only problem is, he’s stubborn, and when we’re alone, he won’t walk right. But in the shows, he walks perfectly,” Wyatt said.

“Before the shows, I cut his coat so his muscle ‘pops’ more. And I bathe him, and trim his hooves.

“I’ve won showmanship awards three times, and fourth in the county show and 10th in the district show the first year I entered,” Wyatt said.

The hardest job, Wyatt said, is the clean the poop; and the easiest one is getting Blaze to walk outside.

“But it depends on his mood. He’s the moodiest goat I’ve ever had,” he said.

His mother said that in addition to all these activities, Wyatt also delivered Christmas cards to children at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio.

This teaches kids responsibility, and to work for what you want, his mother said. And at the Livestock Show auction, if the buyers know the child, he gets better results, and that’s how Wyatt makes back what they spend on each animal and its feed and supplies.

As for Wyatt’s future plans, he said he wants to play professional football after attending OU, but “working with animals is my back-up.”

Lizzie Scales

Lizzie Scales, 14, is a freshman at Tivy High School; and has her entry of a black cross swine, a castrated male, in a pen in the Project Barn. She calls him Jack but his full official name – her choice – is “Capt’N Jack Barrow.”

Scales has been in 4-H for two years and was a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) before that, since she was in third grade.

She still uses a trick learned from an extension agent in the district where she used to live near Houston, that swine can be coaxed into going where she wants them to go by offering them either marshmallows or vanilla wafers.

She said her first activity in these organizations was rabbits and chickens.

“Pigs are fun to show. They’re like dogs, except they’re stubby and weigh more; and respond to their names and like to spend time with people,” she said.

She also is a member of the THS Marching Band, which takes up lots of her time, so it’s hard to spend enough time with Jack each day.

She and her father said they track the money spent on Jack, and hope for the best price she can get in the auction afterwards.

“But it’s not so much about the money, but the experience,” Lizzie said.

The most stressful part is at the very beginning, she said, when she spends the most time to teach Jack things. And it’s stressful at the very end to know she has to show him against more experienced “showmen.”

She said it takes time, but she has to make it a priority to care for Jack, and walk him at least once a day.

She said she and her family have lived here for two years, in an area with no flat land and it’s rocky, and uneven terrain is hard on the pig’s feet and muscles. So she, too, is taking advantage of a pen for Jack in the Project Barn.

“Their toes are easy to injure. They have the same cartilage and flesh as humans,” she said.

Before school and every afternoon a parent brings her to the barn to mix Jack’s food; walk him around the center aisle of the barn practicing with her “pig stick;” put his feed down in the pen, rinse out the pen; and rake and clean the shavings in the pen. She said sometimes she also brushes him, and weighs him on the scale in the barn area.

Scales said when she started in livestock projects, she showed rabbits and won a belt buckle from judges in that category. She’s placed 11th with chickens; and 18th, but also was first at Jackpot Shows.

She’s won a first place before for a pig in a heavyweight “cross” class. (Classes are divided by weight.)

Over her years in FFA and 4-H, Lizzie has done wool and mohair judging; photography; and vet science.

“I enjoy showing animals,: she said. “My early goal was to be a farmer or livestock agent. It helps give back food to the market,” she said.

Her father noted if Lizzie is not able to come to the barn, it’s nice that they can have “neighboring” pig’s owners fill in for her for a morning or afternoon; and she’s done it for others, too. He said the real benefit is, this activity is a family affair.

She said she talks to Jack’s breeder north of Houston about once a week.

Lizzie hopes to have Jack make it to auction at the county level, where there are less numbers to compete against, rather than at district.