5 residents escape mobile home fire

Five residents of a mobile home located on Loyal Valley were able to escape a massive fire that began earlier this morning.
The Kerrville Fire Department responded to the call and were able to spare the homes located in close proximity to the fire, but flames fully engulfed the mobile home prior to the KFD's arrival.
Three dogs perished in the fire, while all residents and one dog were spared.
More details will be reported when available.
