Schreiner University named a 2020 ‘Best Nursing School’

Schreiner University was recently named a “Best Nursing Schools in Austin in 2020” (On-Campus & Online) by RNtoBSNProgram. com.

Schreiner’s program was listed at No. 7 on a list that included numerous public and private universities such as Texas State, Texas Lutheran and University of Texas at Austin.

The ranking group, RNtoBSNProgram.com, said about Schreiner’s program, “Schreiner University is a private school located in Kerrville, Texas, which is between Austin and San Antonio.

“The nursing program is committed to advancing the nursing profession and has partnered with local hospitals to offer premiere clinical experiences for our students.

“Coursework is holistic to prepare health professionals who are nurse leaders and lifelong learners. The program focuses on the prevention of illness and injury, alleviation of suffering through the diagnosis and treatment of human response, and advocacy in the care of individuals, families, communities, and populations. “

All nursing faculty are clinically active advanced nurse practitioners who provide both a strong educational and clinical foundation for our students. Schreiner is known for keeping the tuition affordable and within reach of students from all economic backgrounds.

“As such, 99 percent of freshmen get financial aid packages with an average award of $28,000.

“Tuition per credit hour: $1,230, NCLEX First-time Pass Rate: 100 percent, Program Length: Minimum four semesters and Accreditation: CCNE.”

They went on to say, “We ranked these nursing programs by using four important criteria: tuition cost, NCLEX first-time pass rate, length of program and accreditation. We absolutely take care to do our best to rank all schools fairly and honestly, and we absolutely do not accept payments from universities to move up in the ranking.”

This ranking allows Schreiner University to use RNtoBSNProgram. com’s “badge” to identify its nursing program as a “Best Nursing School.”

The full list can be found at https://www.rntobsnprogram.com/nursing-schools-in-austin-texas/.

For more information about Schreiner University’s Nursing Program, contact Dr. Wanda Sparks, director of Nursing, at wsparks@ schreiner.edu or phone 792-7323.