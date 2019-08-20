Sen. Cruz speaker at Kerr Co. Republican Party event

Kerrville area residents are invited to a fundraising dinner and program for the Kerr County Republican Party, at which U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx) will be the featured speaker.

This event is in support of the local Republican Party and the headquarters they maintain in Kerrville, and the ongoing activities of the Republican Party in Kerr County.

Tickets are available now for the evening with Sen. Cruz, offering “an engaging. first-hand account of the most current topics that matter to you.”

The event hosted by the local Republican Party will be held at the YO Ranch Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville, and depending on the level of tickets purchased, includes a “Meet and Greet” and dinner, with Sen. Cruz as the speaker.

Reservations are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and must be made by Sept. 3.

All reservations must be accompanied by payment.

John Elliott, chairman of the Kerr County Republican Party, said if those making reservations want to be seated with a particular person or party, they are asked to send in their reservations together. Otherwise seating together cannot be guaranteed.

For admission, the Meet and Greet and dinner are $100 per person.

Dinner alone is $75 per person.

The cost of a table for eight people, including the Meet and Greet for one’s guests, is $1,000.

A cash bar will be open before the event 5:30-6:25 p.m.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The check-in table opens at 5 p.m.

For more information, call Elliott at 329-3885; or Shirley Barth at 792-2196.

Make checks payable to KCRP and mail them to KCRP, P.O. Box 293711, Kerrville, TX 78029-3711.

Speaker

Elliott provided biographical information on Senator Cruz.

“Ted Cruz was taught the value of liberty and instilled with a passion to defend the Constitution from a young age. His father survived torture in a Cuban prison, and came to America with little more than the clothes on his back and a desire to live free. His mother was the first in her family to graduate from college, and was among the first generation of women to work in computer programming. Ted’s formative years were shaped by watching his parents work hard, break barriers, and overcome challenges.

“Raised in Houston, a city where innovation and determination meet Texas-size ambitions, Cruz grew up surrounded by the American Dream. His Texas roots gave him a confidence that has led to many successes and shaped a character that has kept him well-grounded.

“Ted’s passion is to preserve liberty and the American Dream for future generations.

“Soon after Cruz first took the oath of office as a United States Senator for the State of Texas, his unique upbringing made him immediately distinct. Unflappable in the face of opposition, and deeply devoted to his commitment to the people of Texas, Ted has time and again stood in the public arena as a voice for our founding principles and a champion of policies that unleash greater opportunity for all.

“Ted is our advocate in Washington for smaller government, job growth, individual liberty, and our national sovereignty. He is a leading voice for economic policies and regulatory reforms that target job growth.

“Widely recognized as a bold defender of the Constitution, Ted understands that the freedoms we enjoy must be protected and preserved for future generations. On issues ranging from border security and immigration, to addressing threats from radical Islam or rogue nations like North Korea, Ted has been a resolute defender of our nation.

“As a father and husband, Ted understands that decisions made in Washington have an immediate impact on families, and shape the world we will leave to our children. He understands the profound blessing it is to be a citizen of the United States, and his responsibility to help conserve that blessing for future generations.

“Ted Cruz is a Senator for the State of Texas, and together with his wife Heidi, and their daughters Caroline and Catherine, is proud to call Texas home.”