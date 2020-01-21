Sigerman announces for re-election - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Sigerman announces for re-election

Place 4 Kerrville City Councilperson Delayne Sigerman will seek re-election in the May municipal election.

“I am pleased to announce my bid for re-election to Kerrville’s City Council Place 4 so that I may continue to serve and support the very positive and exciting growth that’s taking place in Kerrville. Thanks to my experience over the past 18 months of service, combined with my volunteer experience on the Economic Improvement Corporation, Playhouse 2000, and other civic organizations, I believe I can keep Kerrville’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan moving forward by facilitating and managing responsible growth in Kerrville,” Sigerman said.

“I have been very fortunate to serve on this hard-working council and I will continue to make sure we listen closely, research issues thoroughly, debate vigorously, and decide carefully, to keep doing what is best for Kerrville,” Sigerman said. “I look forward to campaigning throughout our wonderful community. Early voting begins on April 20. I hope you’ll join me and support my campaign for re-election to City Council Place 4.”

