City details road closures for THS Homecoming Parade

The City of Kerrville Street Division will be closing the city’s standard short parade route to include downtown on Thursday, Oct. 10, for the Tivy High School Homecoming Parade.

Parade entrants will be staging on Hugo Street from Water Street to Guadalupe Street. This road will be closed at 5 p.m.

The route for the parade will be Water Street from State Highway 27 to State Highway 16, across State Highway 16 into the downtown area. Water Street from State Highway 16 to Washington Street, and Earl Garrett Street from Water Street to State Highway 27 will be closed. These sections of road will close at 6 p.m.

The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m.

This closure lasts approximately two hours. Expect heavy traffic congestion in and around these areas.

These areas will be accessible to emergency service vehicles in the event of an emergency, otherwise alternate routes should be planned.