‘Blue Christmas Service’ offers support in time of great loss

A “Blue Christmas Service” held Saturday evening, Dec. 21, at First Christian Church in Kerrville, offered a gentle, contemplative service for those who are carrying pain and loss during this season of celebration.

“We are keenly aware that this season, which is marked with joy and celebration, can be a difficult time for those who are hurting,” said Rev. Brett W. Coe, senior minister of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). “We wanted to provide a sacred space for people in our community to name their grief and pain, and accept that it is ‘okay not to be okay.’ The Blue Christmas service provides that space.”

The service was composed of prayer, scripture, singing, communion, and the lighting of candles.

It was intended for those for whom the Christmas season may not be a joyful time. Everyone, regardless of faith tradition, was welcome to join together for this special evening of worship.

On Saturday evening, about a dozen people attended this new service.

“I lost my mother in 2018, and I really could have benefited from a service like this last year,” Coe said last week. “Christmas last year was really hard.”

He said he met with his personal spiritual advisor, and this kind of special church service was recommended to Coe.

But there was none in Kerrville last year when he needed to attend such a service. Saturday, Dec. 21, was the first time for him to lead such a service; and he said he has not attended any other like services before.

Last week, Coe said he planned Saturday’s service to focus on joyful celebration even when this Christmas may not be joyful for some reasons.

The order of the service included prayers in which people could “call out” people or reasons they are hurting; and an opportunity for attendees to light candles.

One lady in the congregation spoke out loud about her loss and hurt; and Coe let her say it, before moving on to the next section of the service.

“There is space here to say the darkness is okay. We ask, ‘Will the light return?’ And we come tonight, each of us, to name our darkness,” Coe said.

‘My hope is, that as we see people we know, we can recognize and speak to them,” he said.

Reasons for a ‘Blue Christmas’

Coe said while a death in a family - whether of an adult or child - is the most obvious reason to be feeling less than joyous at Christmas, it’s not the only one.

He suggested other reasons could be loss of a job, or divorce, or “empty nesters” who won’t have children or other family coming home to visit.

“The grief, pain and hurt makes celebrating Christmas hurtful, in those circumstances,” he said.

“My hope was to have people from all over come on Saturday; and that people would hear about this by ‘word of mouth’ mostly,” Coe said. “I am hopeful that the ones who needed to come were here, even children if adults were able to bring them.”

He planned the liturgy for this service to be very participatory, including scriptures mainly from Isaiah, chapter 9; and Luke, chapter 2.

He included a litany with an Advent wreath, and the lighting of candles; and communion.

The “Litany of Remembrance” included four candles, with special responses to be said aloud with each one.

The first was, to remember those persons who have been loved and lost.

The second was, to redeem the pain of loss, of relationships, jobs or health.

The third was for attendees to remember themselves.

The fourth was to remember one’s faith and the gift of hope offered in the Christmas story.

The purpose was to acknowledge the pain of loss, for the ones people have loved and lost; and offer the opportunity to reflect and pray for strength and look for the gift of hope.

“Even the Biblical story was not exempt from grief,” Coe said, telling the worshipers Saturday that the Christmas story begins in insecurity and humbleness.

First Christian Church is a part of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), a movement for wholeness in a fragmented world. They invite all people to experience grace and love at Christ’s table, at Advent and all year around.

For more information, call Rev. Coe at (940) 704-5856; or email him at bwcoe99@gmail.com.