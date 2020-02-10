Badders receives ‘Patriotic Award’

Ashli S. Badders, director of the Kerr County Environmental Health office, has been recognized with a high honor – the Patriotic Award for employers – by the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The Patriot Award directly recognizes supervisors for their contributions to national security and the protection of our liberties and freedom by supporting their employees’ participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Forces. The award is presented by the ESGR (Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve.)

Badders was honored by the ESGR and presented the award during a ceremony on Friday, Jan. 10, in the commissioners’ courtroom at the Kerr County Courthouse. Presenting the award was Robert Imler, a Texas volunteer with ESGR from Camp Mabry in Austin.

“My supervisor, Mrs. Ashli Badders, is a huge supporter of the military who recognizes the commitment I have to our country,” said her administrative aide, Staff Sergeant Gumaro Ramirez in his letter nominating her for the distinction.

“She is very understanding any time training or assignments occur where I have to miss work. Her leadership and work ethic allow our department to continue to perform its duties effectively until I return to work. She communicates with me when I’m on assignment to check on my welfare. She is a patriot and a leader in our community who strongly believes in the freedoms that I, as a soldier, have the honor to protect,” Ramirez’s nomination continued.

Ramirez has served 19 years in the military and currently oversees the veterinary operations for the 7360th Veterinary Detachment in San Antonio by providing veterinary public health capabilities through veterinary medical and surgical care, food safety and defense. He was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in both 2003 and 2005.

“A lot of people don’t realize the importance of Guard and Reserve,” Imler said, adding that nearly 50 percent of our national defense relies on Guard and Reserve. Employers who support participants in the Guard and Reserve are the “unsung heroes” of our military and our national defense, he added.

“We are very appreciative of organizations like this (Kerr County) that provide the support. Without you all, without the county as their employer, they wouldn’t be able to do their job. They wouldn’t be able to serve us and protect us,” Imler said.

In receiving the award, Badders said, “First of all, I want to thank Gumaro for his service to our country and what he has done. He is a great asset to our department. We need to honor troops in every venue as we can. We need to support them. He has served six years of active duty and 19 years in combination of active duty and National Guard and Reserves. We are very thankful for that service. I know that American freedom is not free. We are very thankful to have him in our community and in our department. Thank you, Gumaro.”

“It’s an honor to have people like that in our organization,” added Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser, who was in attendance for the presentation. “Gumaro, Ashli, Marty (Mistretta, the director of Veterans Services) and all the other people who have served us. It is extremely important to the county, the state, the nation and the world. So, thank you, everyone.”

Badders has been working for the county for 6.5 years. She started fresh out of college after receiving a bachelor of science, environmental science degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She grew up in Houston and moved to the Hill County in early 2010. She and husband Jeffrey (Buddy) O’Neil Badders have two children, Zinnia and James, and a third child due to arrive in May.

ESGR acts as advocates for Guard and Reserve personnel, particularly pertaining to employment matters. “We educate, advocate (and mediate if there’s a problem),” Imler said.