McCoy, Daniels named Tivy royalty

Tivy seniors Brooks McCoy and Patricia Daniels were named Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, tonight prior to kickoff of the Antlers vs. Uvalde District 14-5A game
Tivy shut out the Coyotes 49-0.
Tivy's Brooks McCoy (left) left was crowned Homecoming King tonight at Antler Stadium and Patricia Daniels (right) was named Homecoming Queen.
Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 11:22 pm
