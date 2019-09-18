Comp plan steering committee gives update

The Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan’s volunteer steering committee continues to track numerous topics and items, following adoption of the new Comp Plan in June 2018.

City Manager Mark McDaniel told an audience, composed mainly of members of the original steering committee, that the new Comprehensive Plan was not intended to be “one and done.”

He outlined their previous “work” schedule, starting with his State of the City address, a community retreat, and four public open houses.

McDaniel introduced a new video featuring former mayors, discussing the importance of the plan, the impact it already has had, why it is the community’s plan, what they see as the benefits from the plan 30 years from now, and what it is about the plan that excites each of them.

Participating former mayors included David Wampler, Todd Bock, Joe Herring Jr., Stephen Fine and Jack Pratt, plus current Mayor Bill Blackburn.

Not every mayor was featured answering every question, but together they outlined their opinions on the listed topics.

Pratt called it “a plan to get things done,” which led to McDaniel’s lists of 114 actions to execute now.

The city manager said the annual meetings are meant to lead to discussions on what’s been accomplished, what’s in progress now, and what’s next in the coming year.

The following topics were discussed at the annual meeting held Sept. 12 over lunch in the campus activity center at Schreiner University.

His first topic was “Downtown;” and the list included the parking garage, the new downtown Tax Incentive Reinvestment Zone, Main Street program, “Arcadia Live!,” a feasibility study for the A.C. Schreiner house, and a new downtown Arts and Culture District designation.

McDaniel noted the present plans for a new Springhill-Marriott hotel and conference center downtown; and said there are plans for Sidney Baker bridge pedestrian and aesthetics enhancements.

His next topic was “Water and Drainage.”

That list included the Legion Lift Station, TTHM mitigation in the water system, the new groundwater ASR well, the water / wastewater plan updates, the drainage master plan, and Certificates of Obligation to pay for “priority”-ranked water/drainage projects.

Under “Economic Development,” McDaniel listed repeating a retail study and continuing workforce recruitment, voluntary annexations, the Zoning Code review and rewrite, tourism programming, promotion of the new slogan “Capital of Texas Hill Country,” a new Sports Commission, and a new “Town and Gown” agreement to link the city and Schreiner University more closely.

Under “Housing,” the list included creation of the mayor’s task force on affordable housing, the new workforce housing “request for proposals” on the project for the Loop 534 city property, new zoning codes, a subdivision code that includes “appropriately smaller homes,” and possible private and nonprofit cooperative projects.

“Parks/Open Space/River” listed HEB tennis center upgrades; new River Trail Master Plan to include G St. downtown to SU; Aquatics Center feasibility study; Nimitz Lake Boating Center feasibility study; added parks and event planning; new landscape, tree preservation and dark skies guidelines; new river corridor overlay district, and amendments to Park Dedication ordinance.

“Mobility/Transportation” included new Pavement Management Plan; significant increase in annual street maintenance funding; issuance of COs for major street reconstruction; “No texting while driving” regulations; management of oversized loads; support for public transportation through partnership with Kerr Konnect; and extension of Olympic Drive.

Under “Facilities and Services,” topics were agreement for library and animal services; new city app; customer response management software; new city-sponsored formal paid internship program for college students; public safety complex study; new library amenities and programs; and new airport facilities.

“Community/Neighborhoods” included a new Neighborhood Engagement Team; creation of Doyle Community Area development plan; new funding for sidewalks and street lighting; creation of new Senior Advisory Committee; partnership with Kerrville Urban Trail System to enhance walkability and create more sense of place; and citizen survey / opinions about community / neighborhood conditions.

Council member panel discussion

After the city manager’s presentation of the above Comp Plan topics, the five City Council members spoke in a panel discussion, with questions from McDaniel or audience members.

Q. If we were starting today, what new chapter would you include?

A. Blackburn responded with two, housing and youth. Delayne Sigerman said “at-risk” or homeless citizens and housing for them, perhaps one center and database. Kim Clarkson said workforce development for a trained and skilled workforce, including an agreement with Alamo Colleges. Gary Cochrane said he agreed with Clarkson. Judy Eychner said, more attention to the city’s historic buildings; and perhaps heliports or new transportation options, and places to charge electric cars.

Q. How to we keep this plan relevant?

A. Eychner said, don’t put it back on a shelf. Cochrane said the community must stay involved, and he’s found it makes sitting on council much easier. Clarkson said, “Ditto,” that when she has questions, the answers have often been in the comp plan. Sigerman said she refers to it frequently, and possibly could use more break-out sessions. Blackburn said he keeps getting more data; and on drainage and streets, they are getting things done.

Q. If you were “king for a day,” what would you change?

A. Sigerman said, nothing. Clarkson said follow-up meetings should lead to implementing ideas and then checking decisions. Cochrane said the challenge is to implement things in a fiscally responsible manner. Eychner said she wouldn’t change anything, but to have fewer meetings.

Q. What is the plan’s most significant impact?

A. Eychner said, zoning, code enforcement and community involvement. Cochrane said a long-range water study. Clarkson said it has “integration of ideas and priorities, but it’s not just one thing but so many balls in the air.” Sigerman cited ideas from a book she read, that revitalizing downtown revitalizes the whole town. And Blackburn said downtown is vital, with real possibilities there; and folks are talking to him about what the city is doing.

Q. What should the number one priority be in two years?

A. Blackburn said building trust of the city staff and working for efficiency and security. Sigerman said to manage growth and participate with solutions for the at-risk population, which is “manageable now.” Clarkson said opportunities for housing, and creating the environment for designated housing outcomes. Cochrane said housing is critical, as is a water plan, and streets and drainage issues. Eychner responded housing, infrastructure and the airport.

Q. How can the city encourage involvement by others in Comp Plan projects?

A. Eychner said people need to plug into an area they like and apply to serve on a committee. Clarkson said they should volunteer, not only with the city but within the community. Clarkson said everyone’s conversations are the point here, and their interests. Sigerman said citizens should pay attention, that something might be happening just down their street; and check out a committee. Blackburn also promoted applying for a city commission or board.