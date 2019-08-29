‘Western Art Roundup Exhibition & Sale’ Sept. 5-7

One of the oldest western art museums in the country is gearing up for their “36th Annual Western Art Roundup Exhibition and Sale.”

The Museum of Western Art in Kerrville will kick off a two-month exhibition the weekend of September 5-7 with an art preview and VIP party, an education day, and sale of works of Western Art.

The museum, which opened in 1983 as the Cowboy Artists of America Museum, will host the works of at least 55 artists and more than 120 works in its annual sale.

Artists who will be participating in the exhibition and sale include Cowboy Artists of America members Jason Scull, T.D. Kelsey, Grant Redden, Mikel Donahue, Dustin Payne and Oreland Joe.

Other nationally recognized artists participating will be Andy Thomas, Nelson Boren, Mark Haworth, Tom Dean, Jimmy Dyer, Phil Bob Borman, Luke Frazier, Ragan Gennusa, Mark Kohler, Krystii Melaine, Joe Netherwood, Mary Ross Buchholz, Julie Oriet, Herman Walker, Cliff Rossberg, Noe Perez, Scott Rogers, John Pototschnik, William J. Kalwick Jr., and Xiang Zhang.

Herman Walker

Walker lives in Kerrville and said he most often uses oil paints to create his artwork.

“I’ve been doing this a long, long time, since the 1970s,” Walker said last week as he delivered his selected art works to the MOWA staff for the upcoming show and sale.

“I specialize in painting ‘working cowboys’,” Walker said.

The titles of two of his three paintings in this show and sale will be “Another Round, Boys,” and “This Land” featuring a scene of horses.

Phil Bob Borman

Phil Bob Borman of Fredericksburg also was at the museum last week to deliver his art works, including a large painting titled “The Far Country.”

Borman said he’s been painting with oil paints for about 15 years, but he also formerly was a sculptor.

Jason Scull

Sculptor and CAA member Jason Scull also lives and works locally, and was the featured guest artist/speaker at MOWA for a monthly “Wild West Wine Wednesday.”

He can be found on the grounds of the museum many weekdays, creating some of his “works in progress.”

Scull spoke to guests at the recent MOWA wine Wednesday about his displayed sculpture “Waiting for Daylight,” portraying a cowboy leaning in a doorway with his cup of coffee, waiting to leave a bunkhouse for another day’s work as the sun comes up.

He also noted the importance of art in general and Western art in particular in educating the public and raising their awareness and level of enjoyment as they observe and learn more about the subjects painted and sculpted by Western artists.

“We are thrilled that so many incredible Western Artists have agreed to participate in this year’s exhibition and sale,” said the museum’s executive director, Dr. Darrell Beauchamp.

Beauchamp said this year the major fundraising show and sale is “by invitation only” for the participating artists.

“We are offering about 125 art works from about 57 artists. Some of them will have only one in the show and others will have two or three,” he said.

Party plans

The weekend festivities will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 5, with a VIP preview party for Museum Sponsors, ticket holders, and artists.

Friday, Sept. 6, is a chance for the first public viewing of the art and will feature educational activities and art demonstrations, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, will feature the art sale, artist reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres and adult libations.

Beauchamp added that buyers do not have to be present to purchase the art, which will be sold using a “Fixed-price Draw for Art.”

The art will be on exhibition at the museum from Sept. 5 through Oct. 26. Art buyers will receive their purchased art after the end of October when the exhibition closes.

Invitation

Table Sponsors for the Saturday event include:

• Platinum Table Sponsor - $10,000 per table;

• Gold Table Sponsor - $7,500 per table;

• Silver Table Sponsor - $5,000 per table;

• Bronze Table Sponsor - $2,500 per table.

Table sponsorship includes admission to all days and events.

Regular individual tickets are $125 per ticket. Patrons purchasing individual tickets cannot be guaranteed seating with other single ticket buyers. First come – first seated tickets are at open seating tables; and good for the Saturday night event only.

Enhanced individual tickets are $175 per ticket and include admission to all events.

The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Hwy.

For information, phone 896-2553 or visit www.museumofwesternart.com.