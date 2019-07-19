Korean War vet remains to return home, residents asked to participate in service

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Washington, D.C., announced in late June that U.S. Army Corporal Billy Joe Butler, 19, of Kerrville, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for by federal identification methods on April 29 this year.

Kerrville Funeral Home has services scheduled at the funeral home at 1221 Junction Hwy. in Kerrville on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Butler’s remains will be interred at Nichols Cemetery west on Junction Highway following that funeral service, with full military honors.

The Kerr County Commissioners and Kerr County Judge have requested that area residents and law enforcement line the funeral procession route on Junction Highway between the funeral home and cemetery as a sign of respect for Butler’s service and his family, and patriotic support for American military service members past and present.

The funeral service announcement says in late 1950, Butler was a member of Company C, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, engaged in combat operations against the North Koreans near Kujang, North Korea.

On Nov. 28, 1950, his unit’s defensive positions were attacked, and he was captured by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Force (CPVF).

Following the end of the Korean War, returning American prisoners reported Butler had died in January 1951, at the prisoner of war camp in Pukchin-Tarigol, North Korea, known by some as “Hofong Camp.”

On March 15, 1954, the U.S. Army declared Butler deceased as of Jan. 21, 1951.

In a “Veterans Series” story in the Hill Country Community Journal in early January 2010, local research indicated Butler, of Kerr County, was a prisoner of war captured during the Korean Conflict and was declared missing in action Nov. 28, 1950, at age 19.

His body was not recovered then.

The story was a joint account of the Korean War soldiers listed on the War Memorial, and included Leon Waddell Pollard Jr. of Fort Stocketon with family in Kerrville and Rex Aubrey Raiford of Hunt.

The military told Butler’s family he was taken prisoner while fighting the enemy near Kunu-ri, North Korea and died of malnutrition and dysentery on Jan. 27, 1951. But that notification didn’t come to his family until March 1954.

A story in a local paper said when the names were gathered for inscription on the War Memorial when it was first erected at the Kerr County Courthouse, Butler’s name was omitted.

One reason given was that official notification of his death was not filed with the local county clerk by the military.

His name was included on a military monument in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The family asked their local county commissioner to consider adding their son’s name to the local monument, and apparently the commissioners agreed, because Butler’s name now is included.

At his death, Butler left behind his father Charles, his mother, Gertrude, and two sisters and three brothers.

The story about Butler said he was a Kerr County native, born April 13, 1931 in Kerrville and he attended Tivy High School.

He joined the U.S. Army at such an early age that his parents had to sign permission forms for him, according to his mother, who was still living in Kerrville in the 1990s.

His mother said at the time that her son had only two short leaves to come home, during his training in San Antonio, before he was shipped overseas.

Local research also indicates that Butler is the second soldier on the Kerr War Memorial to have his remains found and returned to the United States for burial.

The other soldier was Curtis Cleveland Dees, who was killed in action in Vietnam.

His information and photo can be found on “Find A Grave.”

Recent events

On July 27, 2018, following a summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim in June 2018, North Korea turned over to U.S. officials 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, in Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018 and were subsequently entered into the DPAA laboratory there for identification.

To identify Butler’s remains, and those of other soldiers, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Also, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Information from Kerrville Funeral Home says today 7,652 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by Korean officials, recovered from Korea by American recovery teams, or disinterred from unknown graves.

Butler’s name is recorded on the “Courts of the Missing” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others who are missing from the Korean War.

Now a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.