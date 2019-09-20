Churches linked to forgive area medical debt

About 175 families and individuals here who are coping with medical debt could be getting some welcome – but anonymous – news by early October.

Pastor David Danielson of Impact Church said early in July he saw an article on FoxNews about a church, Grand Rapids First Church in Michigan, paying off $1.9 million of medical debt for their community.

“That was impressive; and then, what really captured my heart was that they did it for $15,000. It turns out this church was inspired by a Covenant Church in the Dallas area doing this for their community,” Danielson said.

He said he checked into it, and made contact with RIP Medical Debt, and he and his church board have since vetted them thoroughly.

Danielson said he first challenged his own congregation to raise funds for RIP Medical Debt and in the first two to three weeks collected $36,000.

As the usual process with the national organization is that each penny raised can be negotiated to pay off $1 of medical debt, even that $36,000 could be used to pay off $3,600,000 of debt.

Then he contacted pastors in other Kerrville area churches including Trinity Baptist, Kerrville Church of Christ and First United Methodist, all colleagues and fellow members of the local Ministerial Alliance.

They each agreed to raise a portion of the funds Danielson thought would do some good for Kerr and surrounding counties.

The pastors already have been working together to support such local organizations as the Christian Assistance Ministry, Christian Women’s Job Corps and other benevolences.

RIP Medical Debt

The RIP Medical Debt organization worked with Danielson to define, first, the rounded-off amount of outstanding medical debt in Kerr County, reporting it is, as he put it, “only $700,000” (not counting what is already being managed through Peterson Regional Medical Center).

And they already had collected enough to have the nonprofit buy out that $700,000.

RIP Medical Debt has a targeted group of people they consider for this “debt forgiveness:”

• Individuals who make less than two times the federal poverty level;

• Individuals with financial hardship (5 percent or more of their annual income going to out-of-pocket medical bills);

• Individuals who are insolvent (debts greater than assets).

Danielson said RIP Medical Debt identifies the people who qualify; and RIP cannot target a particular demographic. So Danielson and the other local churches don’t have any say in who gets blessed, other than those who the “system” has recognized as qualified, he said.

“Another great aspect is that RIP is a nonprofit, and that means there is no tax liability for the people who receive this debt forgiveness.

“This is a modern-day expression of a Biblical concept of “Jubilee,” he said. “The phrase in my heart is ‘to the least these, jubilee!’”

The list of possible qualified individuals is based on where they live, according to the collection agencies’ records, not on where they accrued that debt.

“They could owe doctor and specialists’ bills from local providers; or to offices in San Antonio or Dallas or Houston. All these people had a medical condition they got care for; but they haven’t been able to pay it all back. They may have paid some, but they still owe some,” he said, “If it was a medical helicopter ride to San Antonio, that’s $60,000.”

So he asked for like information from the nonprofit about Kendall, Bandera, Kimble and Gillespie counties.

His list, with amounts of medical debt and the number of individuals, from the nonprofit, grew to include not only those adjoining counties, but also Llano, Real, Blanco, Kinney and Medina counties.

On his list, that debt included:

• Kerr County - $693,564.66 – 175 individuals or families;

• Kendall - $469,099.26 – 204 people;

• Bandera - $421,742.04- 147 people;

• Kimble - $200,342 - 13 people;

• Gillespie - $115,776.76 – 44 people;

• Llano - $110,478.82 – 20 people;

• Real - $71,449 – 18 people;

• Blanco - $52,022.50 – 25 people;

• Kinney - $6,177.84; - 13 people;

• Medina - $2,967,249.63 – 881 people.

That makes an average of $3,963.23 of medical debt per identified family or individual in Kerr County alone.

Danielson said that kind of unpaid debt can affect people’s credit rating and/or ability to get a job or a car loan.

Local fundraising

As the local fundraising grew, Danielson said he also asked the nonprofit about Comal and Hays counties and some of Bexar. The nonprofit officials told him other groups already contributed to the debtors in Sutton, Edwards and Uvalde counties.

Danielson said the original goal locally was to abolish $5 million of medical debt for more than 1,500 individuals with $50,000 raised by the last week of August.

As their list of possible recipient counties grew, so, too, did the collections from the participating churches.

At Impact Church, they raised/contributed $51,500; at Trinity Baptist, $31,500; at First UMC, $15,000; at Kerrville Church of Christ, $2,000; St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, $10,000.

When it approached $100,000 in less than two months, the pastors did the math on how much medical debt that could cover.

Danielson and others contributed funds to reach that $100,000 level; and they called the local collection complete as of Aug. 31.

Danielson said last week that he deposited their collection with RIP Medical Debt on Aug. 31.

That organization was expected to complete their negotiations with the debt collection agencies holding that debt – in the counties designated by the Danielson and the other Kerrville pastors - about Sept. 5.

And then RIP Medical Debt will be sending letters to the individuals whose debt has been forgiven to notify them of the erasure of their debts.

“We will never hear from or see most of these people. They probably will never show up in our churches or contact us,” Danielson said. “The letters will be sent from RIP about Oct. 1; and before they get mailed, we will have a chance to add a couple paragraphs to it about the local churches.”

Danielson said the Kerr County group is now hoping for a “snowball effect” if churches in Bexar County would get involved and collect donations that could be used to wipe out the rest of the medical debt in that county.

“RIP is in the business of buying medical debt. This is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and they are using their resources to negotiate with the collection agencies. When they buy the debt, it’s cancelled out,” he said. “RIP gets the names and addresses of the beneficiaries to notify, by mail to their homes, probably about Oct. 1. This is a combined effort for us to do something to bless families.”

He said when people have bill collectors calling them and mailing collection letters to them, they may not open all their mail or answer their phones. The pastors who organized this hope the recipients will read their letters. But if they don’t, the other way they may realize their debt situation has changed is that other threatening letters or phone calls will stop.

“In a month we touched people’s hearts here and raised $100,000. That’s kindness and mercy being extended to people – another example of the local churches doing so many things together. We have an amazing community here,” Danielson said.