Mayor to approve settlement in Lotus Peer lawsuit

Kerrville City Council on Tuesday voted to authorize Mayor Bill Blackburn to approve a settlement agreement between the City and Lotus Peer Recovery, LLC. Lotus Peer Recovery filed the lawsuit against the City in September 2018, claiming that the City’s boarding home regulations illegally discriminated against persons who wanted to live together in a “group home”.

The City believed and continues to believe that its regulations are legal, are based upon health and safety interests, and fairly balance the interests between those owning and operating such homes, the residents of such homes, and the community.

The settlement agreement essentially provides that Lotus Peer Recovery will immediately dismiss its lawsuit, that each party releases all claims it may have against the other party, that each party is responsible for its own costs, and that Lotus Peer Recovery may not be involved in another similar facility within the City for three years.

The Lotus Peer Recovery facility that was the subject of the lawsuit has not been in operation for some time.

The City will continue seeking input into the issues raised by the recovery community and those living in group homes, primarily through the consideration and input of its Recovery Coalition Community.