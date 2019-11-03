County plans for shelter workshop

Kerr County Commissioners set an evening public workshop on the contentious Animal Services issues for Nov. 18 at their Oct. 28 regular meeting; and voted to partner with the airport board in seeking grant funds for T-hangars.

Workshop, Animal Services

Kerr County Commissioners had an agenda item to set a date for a workshop to discuss Animal Services, an item growing out of recent discussions and protests from volunteer animal advocates over the county closing Saturday public hours at the facility, and other issues.

Karen Guerriero, a Hill Country Animal Advocate volunteer and a member of the Animal Services Advisory Board, started this discussion Monday by speaking to commissioners with young Lacey Dreiss at her side. The teenager has spent nearly every Saturday for months, volunteering at the facility, walking dogs and helping socialize the cats. She didn’t speak Monday.

Guerriero offered her solution to the facility hours question by requesting the county open the facility either 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or 12 noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays; and close to the public half the day on Monday or Wednesday. She asked them to try this timing until they can have a more public and in-depth discussion.

County Judge Robert Kelly said the court couldn’t take action Monday, that they heard the request but couldn’t talk about it, because the listed agenda item is to set a date for a”public meeting/workshop.

Commissioner Jonathan Letz referred to their recent meeting for topics of a workshop and said “operation of the facility” is one topic, while handling the feral cat problem is another issue and meeting; and the City of Kerrville needs to be part of that.

Letz said a workshop would be to receive input and present information, not a debate. And Kelly added in a workshop discussion, no action would be decided there.

Among them, they agreed holding it on an evening and at the Hill Country Youth Event Center would be best. Commissioners also requested representatives of interested groups sign up in advance to speak.

After commissioners and others compared calendars and known conflicts, they voted 5-0 to hold this workshop on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at the HCYEC; invite city participation; and limit the topics to facility operation, volunteer policies, and a possible registered nonprofit to work beside the county for the animals’ welfare.

Airport T-hangar grant

Mary Rohrer, manager at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, asked commissioners for a decision on county participation in partially funding the airport board’s plan to construct added T-hangars they can rent to owners of smaller private airplanes.

Rohrer said they are in the process of applying for $600,000 in grant funds from the Department of Aviation at Texas Department of Transportation, and seek the remaining $150,000 from various sources, including Kerr County and the City of Kerrville.

The county also has agreed to provide in-kind work, and improve the pad site to begin this work.

Commissioners approved 5-0 a resolution to support the grant agreement.

Airport, KPUB right of way

On a location-related topic, Rohrer and two Kerrville Public Utility Board representatives requested approval to put mostly underground electrical lines on rights of way at the airport, to connect a “feeder tie” between substations at Center Point and Legion.

The airport property is presently at the end of the KPUB power lines, while the Center Point substation essentially has been operating on its own, with no redundancy.

Rohrer said she and the airport board have no issues with the FAA about poles at the airport. KPUB speakers said they can “back-feed” the Center Point location through the added lines if there are problems.

They must put the lines on poles and over State Highway 27, and at one nearby property, but the rest are planned mostly paralleling the airport boundary lines north from the highway.

The court voted 5-0 to approve this.

Naming Rights, HCYEC

Commissioners discussed how to begin offering “naming rights” for buildings at the Hill Country Youth Event Center (“Ag Barn”), a concept that Commissioner Letz said was originally discussed when the last improvements were completed several years ago on the Event Hall and Show Barn. Paperwork exists from 2014 on the initial proposal.

Commissioners and Manager Jake Williamson said some have expressed interest in paying for the right to put a personal or company name on component buildings.

Commissioners said the current name is usually shortened to “Ag Barn” by most locals; and while the original intent of the complex was to provide space for 4-H youth activities, they felt the youth participants were using it less now than in years past. (No one in the meeting offered a dissenting opinion to that.)

Court members agreed to put this on their regular agenda two weeks from now, and those locals with an interest in any naming rights should contact Williamson at the HCYEC office.

Hispanic Heritage essay contest

The court got a request from a Matt Grossman asking them to help promote the “Altice USA Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest” for middle and high school students; and agreed they wanted more background and details on the sponsoring organization.

But they noted the extended submission deadline of Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m. for submissions; and said they would direct the county’s public information officer Lisa Walters to post the information as quickly as possible.

The letter to the court included contact information for Brad Ayers at (347) 527-3424; and email at bradley.ayers@alticeusa.com. It also included three sample social media posts, and said the submissions could be entered at alticeconnects.com/hhm.

The essay subject is, “Name a Hispanic or Latino, past or present, who has inspired you to dream big.” The writers don’t have to be Hispanic, just a middle school or high school student. The grand prize is a $1,500 cash scholarship, and three runners-up will receive iPads.

The original submission deadline of Oct. 31 was extended to Nov. 6.