Propertyowners oppose natural gas pipeline route

Cindy and Ronnie Kramer still own property in Kerrville and she is retired from Kerrville ISD after teaching in an elementary school.

Now they live on Gillespie County acreage near FM 2093 that adjoins 90 acres of family property. They built a new retirement home on their property and moved in July 2018.

In early October 2018, they started hearing “rumblings” about the Kinder-Morgan pipeline, and received a certified letter from Kinder-Morgan about the company’s “taking” by eminent domain an easement for the 42-inch natural gas pipeline that is planned to cross their location about 500 feet from their front porch.

The Kramers raise cattle and cultivate part of their farm for cattle feed, she said, and they have a live creek.

“A group of us hired a lawyer. And Kinder-Morgan said they’d send a surveyor. But more than once, I stayed home, and he didn’t show. We wasted so many days,” she said. “I did enjoy the country before this. And now my daughter has told us she won’t live on our land with that pipeline.”

The Kramers and fellow pipeline opponent Kay Pence have learned the blast/impact “zone of incineration,” if there is a pipeline explosion, is 3,500 feet from the center. Construction minus emergencies is expected to use a “temporary” 125-foot easement, they said. The permanent easement is 50 feet wide.

Cindy said the pipeline company’s appraiser told her “the pipeline won’t cause damage to your property.” And the same message went to landowners in the buffer zone across Gillespie County and in Kimble, Menard and McCullough counties.

The landowners don’t believe it.

She said some of the appraisals have been done by airplane or by driving by the land.

The Kramers’ opposition has progressed, along with many others, to hearings before three-person panels of volunteers appointed “special commissioners,” in their case chosen by 216th District Judge Keith Williams from a bowl of volunteers’ names.

The hearings include attorneys for the citizen opponents and company attorneys, and the opponents themselves as “witnesses” to make their cases as best they can.

The hearings haven’t been in the Gillespie County courthouse, the county where their properties are located, but in less formal conference rooms in large Fredericksburg hotels.

As of Oct. 9, Kinder-Morgan first offered the Kramers less than $20,000 as fair compensation.

They were then awarded less than $500,000 as a result of the hearings.

“We are happy for all the landowners who are offered more for damages. But we still have to pay our lawyer, maybe up to 45 percent of that, and taxes, and there’s nothing left for the landowner,” Cindy said.

She foresees 200-300 people from different contractors on their property for about 18 months, when actual work begins; and she added, they seem to be doing all this in a rush.

“We have lost our safety, privacy and security. This has been the most stressful loss of a year you can imagine. The joy of the land has been taken from you,” Cindy said.

Pence said her research showed a possible more north-south route to the Rio Grande Valley and then east, where other pipeline connections already are. But this isn’t what Kinder-Morgan chose.

Pence added, it’s a one-time payment when Kinder-Morgan makes the deposit; and there’s no more compensation even if this company sells this pipeline to someone else and/or it has to be dug up again.

There also are legal rules about accessing a deposited compensation payment to the court, whenever it is made, they said. There’s no deadline for the company.

The recipient might not be notified of the deposit for a year, Pence said, and then cannot access the money until the company has a second shot at taking the owner to court to try to reduce or totally cancel the amount.

She said if that court says the owner still must be paid, the company will appeal to an appellate court and possibly to the Texas Supreme Court.

So the court proceedings might take two-three years, Pence said, but once the pipeline company makes that deposit, they can come on the property at any time.

In the meantime, landowners are still paying taxes on all “their” property including the pipeline easement, while company stakeholders make money on the product flowing through the pipe.

At the Pences’ 106 acres on Tivydale Road, she and her family run an equestrian center and have a large vineyard. She said the proposed easement will be less than 500 feet from her house, and between 125 and 150 feet from her horse stable.

“It completely bisects my property,” Pence said.

She said they put their property up for sale a month before pipeline notices started arriving in her area. And when that was announced, no one wanted to look at it.

The company’s first offer to her was below $50,000. In her hearing last week, the agreed payment was slightly more than $1.2 million.

Neither landowner trusts Kinder-Morgan, or Allen Fore in particular. They said he finally organized an “open house” at Gillespie County Fairgrounds, and used a large space to scatter easels with information posted, no seats for the elderly, and had DPS troopers attending, which made it “adversarial,” in their opinion.

The control for the shut-off for this pipeline is in Houston, Pence said, and alarms are supposed to sound. She’s worried about karst formations collecting leaked natural gas; water wells and the aquifer; and believes the pipeline will eventually develop problems.

This is the first 42-inch line in Gillespie County, while others of smaller sizes are already buried there.

The ladies say Kerr residents should pay attention to this, because a similar pipeline is already planned to cross parts of Kerr, Medina and Bandera counties in the near future.

And, they said, the only pipeline-related legislation Gov. Abbot signed in 2018-19 made it a third-degree felony to protest a pipeline. The rationale, they said, is that the pipeline is “infrastructure” and no one can protest infrastructure.