Early voting continues for March 3 Primary

With one week of early voting complete, Kerr County election officials are reporting a total of 3,121, or 8.63 percent of eligible voters, have made it to the polls through Monday.

Early voting continues through Friday at two locations in the county.

Early voting will continue through Friday, Feb. 28.

Voters can take part in balloting in either of two places:

• Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Kerrville;

• West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 3350 Hwy. 27 in Ingram.

Hours for early voting at those locations will be as follows:

• Feb. 26 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

• Feb. 27 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and;

• Feb. 28 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The voting by mail deadline has expired.

Election Day polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in various precinct locations around Kerr County.

Election Day polling sites are:

• Precinct 101: Southern Oaks Baptist Church;

• Precinct 107: Thunder Hills Biker Church;

• Precinct 109: Northwest Hills Community Center;

• Precinct 113: St. Pauls Metho-dist Church;

• Precinct 118: River Hills Mall;

• Precinct 119: Inn of the Hills Grand Ball Room;

• Precinct 202: American Legion Hall;

• Precinct 211: Union Church;

• Precinct 215: Hosanna Luther-an Church;

• Precinct 220: Faith Christian Church;

• Precinct 303: Calvary Temple Church;

• Precinct 308: Solid Rock Church;

• Precinct 312: Zion Lutheran Church;

• Precinct 314: Cailloux City Center;

• Precinct 404: Mt.Home Fire Department;

• Precinct 405: Hunt School;

• Precinct 406: City West Church;

• Precinct 410: Divide Chapel;

• Precinct 416: Kerrville KOA Community Center;

• Precinct 417: Western Hill Baptist Church.

Ballots for the Democratic Primary and Republican Primary include candidates running for the following offices: U.S. President, U.S. senators, U.S. representatives, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court chief justice and justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, a State Board of Education member, state senators and representatives, county chairmen, district attorneys, county attorney, county clerk, sheriff, county tax assessor-collector, county commissioners, constables and more.