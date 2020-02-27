Murr addresses HC Republican Club

State Representative Andrew Murr, District 53, was the featured speaker at last week’s Hill Country Republican Club meeting, bringing the members up to date on some recent happenings in the state legislature.

He is is running for re-election in the 2020 election.

Murr reminded attendees he grew up on a ranch where self-sufficiency is a watch-word, and he said, “You learned to appreciate what you’ve got.” He also was named “Most Conservative Member of the House” in the last Legislative session.

Murr reported that in the last session the Hill Country Mental Health Mental Rehabilitation department gained funding for a new roof and expansion of their outpatient services.

He reminded club members how the State Legislature governs itself, taking a simple vote to elect the Speaker of the House.

He said there are 31 State Senators; and in the Texas House, there are only nine more Republicans than Democrats. That’s important in the politics of things, he said, especially for Republicans maintaining a majority influence.

“But it’s projected that by 2050 in Texas, the population will rise from the 28 million we have now, to 47.5 million people,” Murr said. “The large suburbs are in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. Hispanics are expected to double in population; and Asians are expected to grow in numbers to 6 million. Also, non-Hispanics are expected to increase to about 6 million.”

Murr also said 99 of Texas’ 254 counties are projected to lose population, in West Texas, East Texas and especially South Texas.

Rural versus urban stances

“There used to be a ‘rural red (Republican) wall’ that helped us to keep making conservative decisions. Now residents are moving to those suburban areas, and a lot of the discussions in the Legislature are as much about rural versus urban needs, as about the more obvious politics of the parties,” Murr said.

He agreed that sometimes, a bill proposed by an urban representative is not advantageous for the rural parts of the state, and he has to go to the sponsoring urban representative and have a discussion about changing parts of the proposed bill. “It means saying to him, ‘Look, this section is okay, but this other part isn’t advantageous for the rural districts of the state. How can we change that part, if I work with you on X? It’s a constant negotiation.”

Murr said the Democratic Committee is funding campaigns for seats around urban counties to “flip” the Texas House and take those nine seats.

“Please remind people it’s time to vote, though more than $100 million will be spent here,” Murr said. “Based on the Census this year, in 2021, the Texas Legislature will re-draw the maps for seats. The Texas Congressional maps could be redrawn at the federal level, and Texas could get three more seats in the national Congress. So we’re starting to work now on state-level seats.

“We have to think ‘outside the box’ about population, and think about exactly where those people are moving to live,” Murr said.

He reminded the club members that he first attended Texas A&M University to be trained to be an ag teacher, before he got a chance to attend law school at Texas Tech University, by way of explaining his background to discuss the State Courts of Appeal.

Murr said there are 14 courts for the State Courts of Appeal. Among them more than 10,000 cases are heard by those judges. Above them, the Supreme Court judges then hear a few of those cases.

And Murr said the Democrats now have control at the Courts of Appeal level. So all the voting is important especially for the appellate courts.

“If there are cases about election law or the penal code, the question is, how much more litigation will there be? Those courts will be making decisions on our laws.”

Murr returned to the rural versus urban voting power discussion. The Texas House has 150 members. The state’s 15 most urban counties send 100 of the 150 House members to Austin from those counties.

“We have a ‘rural versus urban divide’ that will continue to grow, and seats will be lost from the rural areas to the urban areas. We spend a great deal of time playing ‘defense’ with them,” Murr said.

An audience member asked if Murr wants to pass something for Kerr County, he would have to negotiate hard? Yes, Murr agreed, and said it takes 76 votes to pass every bill. He gave the example of changing the Driving While Intoxicated law, which was very harsh before, but some cases are weak and that affects outcomes.

Propositions on Republican ballot

“How important are the propositions to the legislators?” Murr said. “Those 10 questions give input to the state party; and the state party will take a survey of the overall votes and use the results as the ‘state’s opinions’ and then go talk to the legislature, using those as background.”

Murr used the proposition question about paid lobbyists as an example of further things to think about. He said this question came from past incidents when the Austin City Council used taxpayer money to hire a lobbyist. “I already voted against this twice in the Legislature,” Murr said. But, he added, people have to think about the connections local officials have to groups such as Texas Association of Counties or the Texas Municipal League. Former Mayor Jack Pratt said the TML is an advisor to the City of Kerrville and it’s an advantage to have access to their expertise.

Murr was questioned about Chronic Wasting Disease in Texas; and he said it’s a slow process in the Whitetail Deer population. Affected deer starve, but it probably doesn’t transmit to humans, only to Whitetail and a couple other deer species.

The fear of CWD is still here, he said, but he doesn’t see a point source for it. And Murr noted, once the screwworm problem was solved, the deer populations exploded. Now, decisions on this are all with the Parks & Wildlife Department.

Gravel pits and mining were his next topic, and he said spring and summer hearings will be held on this.

“There’s demand for base materials and I don’t know where state law will go with this,” he said.

Pratt noted Murr also serves now on the state’s Transportation Committee, able to help oversee if funding for roads can be sent to Kerr County.

In an aside, Pratt also told the audience that Murr is the grandson of Texas’ historic figure and former governor Coke Stephenson.

Upcoming meeting dates

Pratt said the Precinct Convention will be held March 3 at 7:30 p.m., to elect delegates to the County Convention on March 21, and to the State Republican Convention on May 14-16.

Pratt said that output from the County convention depends on the “platform” items requested, mostly about the resolutions that are presented and discussed.

Contact information

Murr’s Kerrville District Office, with Kellie Early as coordinator, has a new home at 507 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, Texas 78028, The district phone number remains the same at (830) 257-0432. His Capitol office in Austin can be reached at (512) 463-0536; and he can be emailed at district53.murr @house.texas.gov.