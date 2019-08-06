Honoring El Paso, Dayton victims
A group of local residents gathered Monday night on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse to honor the 31 victims of the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings over the weekend.
Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:00 am
Honoring El Paso, Dayton victims
