Honoring El Paso, Dayton victims

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:00 am

A group of area residents gathered Monday night at 8 p.m. to honor the victims of the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings.

A group of approximately 50 people gathered on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse to hold 31 minutes of silence in a candlelight vigil, one minute for each of the victims.

